One Piece drops new key visual for the Wano arc climax

The One Piece fandom is elated to see their favorite series release a new key visual for the conclusion of the Wano Country arc. It is one of the most anticipated story arcs in the series and features one of the best fights - Monkey D. Luffy vs. Kaido.

The Wano arc is one of the longest-running arcs in anime since the first episode of this arc was released way back in 2019.

Naturally, the One Piece fanbase is incredibly excited to witness the conclusion to its 4-year-long run.

One Piece: Fans react to key visual release ahead of Wano Country arc’s conclusion

In the key visual, we can see Sanji in a red suit and Zoro with his three swords in the background. Eustass Kid and Trafalgar D. Water Law are close to each other while Monkey D. Luffy is in the foreground.

Fans of the series were quite hyped to see their favorite characters in the new key visual. The overall animation quality has been improving quite steadily and fans can expect the concluding episode to surpass the high standards that the studio has set over the course of these past few months.

Twitter was flooded with posts capturing the excitement surging through the fandom.

One particular fan pointed out Zoro and recalled the time when they first came across the character, when he was just a pirate hunter who was a well-trained swordsman. The user wrote that the swordsman has come a long way and is now capable of taking on some of the toughest villains in the series.

Most fans are waiting for Luffy's new powers. So far, we have only seen Luffy in Gear 4. However, fans are now waiting to see Luffy reveal his Gear 5, which many believe he will achieve during his fight against Kaido.

Fans also found it hilarious to see Sanji alongside Luffy, Zoro, Eustass Kid, and law. The One Piece fanbase believed that Sanji shouldn't have been featured on the key visual since he wasn't on the roof alongside his crew members.

As usual, there were plenty of members from the anime and manga community that voiced their annoyance towards the show. There are plenty of people who don't like the One Piece series owing to the pacing as well as the sheer volume of episodes that have been released so far.

Final thoughts

One Piece is heading in an exciting direction and the fanbase is eager to witness the conclusion of the Wano Country arc. We still don't know how many episodes there are for this arc to conclude. With that said, fans can certainly expect an improvement in the quality of the episode.

The animation will play a key role in setting the standard for the conclusion since the fight between Kaido and Luffy will conclude in the next set of episodes. Fans can stream the series on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. The next episode will be released on April 2, 2023, and the preview has been released as well.

