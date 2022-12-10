One Piece Chapter 1069: The Straw Hats learned the truth about Luffy’s Gear 5

One Piece Chapter 1069 gives the Straw Hats a very clear idea of how Luffy's Gear 5 actually works.

A select few have seen Gear 5 in action, but only in the Wano Country arc, where Luffy finally defeated Kaido. Most of them assumed his new transformation was another strange aspect of the Gomu Gomu no Mi. Unbeknownst to them, Luffy's Devil Fruit was originally the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika.

Vegapunk cleared up their confusion in One Piece Chapter 1069. Of course, only a few of the crew members got to hear this explanation. Jinbe and Chopper are currently with Luffy, while Zoro and Brook are guarding the ship. Nonetheless, the remaining Straw Hats couldn't believe what they heard.

A few of the Straw Hats finally know the truth about Luffy's Gear 5 in One Piece Chapter 1069

Vegapunk explained how Luffy's Devil Fruit works

In One Piece Chapter 1069, Vegapunk teleported himself to the Labophase, which is where some of the Straw Hats are currently being held. Right away, he noticed Luffy having a fight with Lucci, while using his Gear 5 transformation. Vegapunk remarked that Luffy greatly resembled a certain god from ancient texts.

The scientist also brought up his theory on how Devil Fruits are manifestations of people's desires. He specifically referred to how the Sun God Nika was erased from their history books yet his will continues to live on in the present day, saying that this is because people's desires will always continue to persist.

Vegapunk is the first person to really explain how this all works to Luffy's fellow crew mates. In One Piece Chapter 1069, the scientist even cites how a person's imagination can get them very far.

The Straw Hats were shocked, to say the least

The above tweet is quite relevant for One Piece Chapter 1069. Luffy is normally a playful and childish personality, as shown in the first picture. This is how most Straw Hats see him. However, as shown in the second picture, Luffy's Gear 5 almost makes him seem like a divine mythological figure.

Here's a look at the Straw Hats responded to Vegapunk's speech in One Piece Chapter 1069, right when he was explaining how Luffy's powers worked:

Nami didn't understand the mechanics of Luffy's Gear 5, as she assumed it was just another transformation from the Gomu Gomu no Mi

didn't understand the mechanics of Luffy's Gear 5, as she assumed it was just another transformation from the Gomu Gomu no Mi Usopp found it hard to believe that Luffy's Devil Fruit had any other name besides the Gomu Gomu no Mi, which is what Luffy always called it

found it hard to believe that Luffy's Devil Fruit had any other name besides the Gomu Gomu no Mi, which is what Luffy always called it Sanji thought Vegapunk was senile when the old man suggested that Luffy's Gear 5 made him appear similar to gods from the ancient texts

thought Vegapunk was senile when the old man suggested that Luffy's Gear 5 made him appear similar to gods from the ancient texts Franky and Robin only stood there silently while Vegapunk explained the situation, but they remained shocked at the news

It remains to be seen how Luffy will react to such news after One Piece Chapter 1069. However, given his nonchalant attitude towards everything, he might not even care in the first place. Luffy is a carefree person who does whatever he wants, destiny or no destiny.

At the very least, some of his crew members have a better understanding of Luffy's most powerful transformation. Based on their reactions, they never expected their captain to be the second coming of a god. One Piece Chapter 1069 is quite the startling revelation for them.

