Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 Spoilers: Gas overwhelms Ultra Ego Vegeta as Goku watches from the sidelines

Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 has been one of the most anticipated since Chapter 84 ended with Goku and Vegeta in Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego modes teaming up to battle Gas. While the duel barely started in the previous chapter, according to recently released spoilers, the situation is not looking good for everyone's favorite Saiyan duo.

In fact, Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 appears to show Gas gaining the upper hand on Ultra Ego Vegeta with a series of vicious blows. Though Vegeta isn't going down and is taking the pummeling, Goku is trying to get involved as Vegeta fights back. The chapter seems to focus on Vegeta's reckless fight and Goku's observation regarding something vital to the plot.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 and chapter 84.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 sees Vegeta fighting recklessly against Gas

Dragon Ball Super chapter 84 summary

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 saw Goku and Vegeta recover from the mindblowing repercussions of Bardock's Scouter message, showcasing his defeat of Gas and belief that the only thing needed was the desire to win.

The two felt they possessed the necessary determination and stepped out just as Gas arrived, immediately powering up to Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct and beginning the brawl. After this, Vegeta and Gas got up close and personal after Goku expended a lot of energy deflecting Vegeta's Destructive Ball.

Though Elec said there would be no problem, the chapter ended with Vegeta grinning and saying that the damage was nothing but fuel to him. The title for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 is Each One's Answer, possibly referring to Goku and Vegeta's answer to fighting with spirit and determination.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 summary and scans

Spoiler scans and drafts for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 begin with Vegeta taunting Gas to keep hitting him since it only makes him stronger. Enraged, Gas slams into Vegeta viciously, even slamming into him with his knees. As the struggle continues, Vegeta counters with a savage blow to Gas' stomach, which winds the monster.

Gas teleports Vegeta everywhere: in the air, on the ground, and through a mountain. Meanwhile, Vegeta laughs and thanks him for the fuel. This further enrages Gas. Goku, meanwhile, seems amazed at Gas' ability to teleport people like that since he's demonstrated it a total of three times now on Vegeta.

Website mentions a little preview for the CH85: “Vegeta seems to be recklessly facing down Gas with no regard for his own life, but is there something else going on here that only Goku can sense?!” Website mentions a little preview for the CH85: “Vegeta seems to be recklessly facing down Gas with no regard for his own life, but is there something else going on here that only Goku can sense?!” #dbspoilersWebsite mentions a little preview for the CH85: “Vegeta seems to be recklessly facing down Gas with no regard for his own life, but is there something else going on here that only Goku can sense?!” 👀

Even with such wickedness on display, Vegeta continues to stand despite Gas' onslaught. As the battle progresses, Goku seems to see something amazing happening. It appears Ultra Ego is definitely keeping Vegeta alive as the fight against the monster Gas continues.

Speculations

As usual, the back-and-forth fight has sparked a lot of speculation. Some speculate that Vegeta is gradually but steadily surpassing Gas in power as a result of the damage he is taking. Since only Goku can sense or see Godly ki at this point, and Ultra Ego gains might and power from damage, one might conjecture that maybe this is why Vegeta is somehow still up. That's a more than likely possibility, seeing as Gas is getting more frustrated than ever and Vegeta continues to stand.

Then again, according to other speculations, Gas is also getting some might from this battle with getting acclimated to the wish powers on that wish that was made to make him the strongest in Universe 7. So it could even be that Gas might be equal to the two or growing more powerful as Granolah did. However, some doubt this since it would potentially make Gas far too powerful.

Making villains far too powerful only to have Goku unlock something to beat them is a Dragon Ball staple, as is Vegeta getting thrashed and killed or severely injured by villains after all. So, some posit that Goku would either steal the technique or power up further to beat Gas.

Though the idea of Goku trouncing this monster that's given them all trouble is very tempting, more people are excited to perhaps see Gas go down with both Vegeta and Goku or just Vegeta by himself.

Fans will have to wait till Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 releases and gets translated on June 20th for the continuation of this duel between the Saiyan Prince and the Heater's Weapon.

