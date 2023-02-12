Twitter goes berserk as Luffy and Kaido's clash splits the sky

One Piece episode 1051 was released earlier today (February 12, 2023), and it impressed fans with some fantastic visuals. In particular, the fight scene between Kaido and Luffy that split the skies is what won everyone's hearts.
One Piece is slowly inching towards the end of the Wano arc, and an animator from the crew recently confirmed that fans will see Luffy in a new form this year, resulting in the fandom being hyped over the event. Moreover, Luffy and Kaido's rematch has been anticipated for a long time because the Straw Hat captain lost the first match and nearly died. It took him a long time to recover, but nobody could have predicted such a spectacular portrayal of the clash already.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece episode 1051.
Luffy and Kaido's epic fight in One Piece has gone viral on Twitter
Anime fans have taken to Twitter to post clips and express their awe following the battle of Haki in One Piece episode 1051. As such, the social media platform is currently flooded with tweets about One Piece and why it deserves to be named the year's top anime. While that claim may be contested, the fight scene where the sky is split deserves all of the attention and support it can garner.
The entire One Piece fandom agreed on the wonderful animation that the episode had, with most fans claiming that their expectations "actually surpassed." Meanwhile, a few users compared Luffy and Kaido's fight, where they split the sky, with that of Roger and Whitebeard.
However, not everyone was entirely satisfied with the results in One Piece episode 1051. Some viewers of the anime thought that the episode had "weak cinematography," while others complained how the sky splitting scene should have been longer or that the animators had "practically blowing the clouds up" for the segment.
Their criticisms are not wholly without merit; for example, the aura on Kaido and Luffy is tacky, and the sky should have been properly split. The episode was spectacular by all accounts, though it deviated slightly from how it ought to have been based on the manga. However, the visuals enriched the overall experience in a way that only the anime medium can do.
A quick synopsis of One Piece episode 1051
After several weeks of Luffy being absent from the scene owing to his near-death situation, fans watched him and Kaido clash once more in episode 1051. Now that the Straw Hat captain has returned, he expressed his wish to confront Kaido alone. Thus, Momonosuke and Yamato were dispatched on another mission to stop Onigashima. However, the conflict between Straw Hat and the captain of the Animal Kingdom Pirates had already begun before they left. Yamato observed how their collision cracked the sky open, just as Roger and Whitebeard did, according to Oden's journal.
This splitting of the sky had another major consequence. Momonosuke and Kaido's face-off had previously affected the Minks by bringing thunderclouds and covering the moon. As a result, the Minks could no longer use their Sulong form, and both Inuarashi and Nekomamushi were at the point of defeat. However, because Luffy and Kaido had cleared the skies once more, the two Mink warriors got back up and defeated Jack and Perosepro.