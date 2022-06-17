One Piece just saw the biggest bounty increase in history

One Piece readers have just witnessed the most incredible feat in bounty history.

There will be heavy manga spoilers up ahead, so be mindful when reading this article. The bounty system has always been a hypeworthy measure of a pirate's success. It's a great source of pride for them.

Right before taking a break for the next month, Eiichiro Oda decided to leave behind a treat for his readers. One Piece Chapter 1053 will reveal some major bounty increases. There is one in particular that just made history.

A certain One Piece character just increased their bounty by a few billion, clearing a previous record

Eustass Kid saw a bounty increase of 2,530,000,000 bellies

One Piece Chapter 1053 is about to drop a major bombshell. It turns out that Eustass Kid will receive a bounty of 3,000,000,000 bellies. This bounty is also shared by Trafalgar Law and Monkey D. Luffy. All three pirates were recognized for defeating Kaido and Big Mom together.

Kid previously had a bounty of 470,000,000 bellies. With his latest bounty increase, that means Kid jumped ahead by 2,530,000,000, which is absolutely incredible by One Piece standards.

Remember, the higher a person's bounty, the harder it will be to see further increases. Unless Buggy ends up getting a bigger number, it's very likely that Kid will hold this current record.

The previous record belonged to Marshall D. Teach

Blackbeard originally became a Warlord after he captured Portgas D. Ace and gave him up to the World Government. By this point in time, he didn't have a bounty since he was a complete nobody.

He would later go on to kill the legendary Whitebeard himself during the Paramount War saga. With that said, Blackbeard only became an Emperor when he defeated Marco and the Whitebeard Pirates in the Payback War.

He currently has a bounty of 2,247,600,000 bellies. However, it's unknown if Blackbeard had another bounty prior to the Payback War. Either way, Eustass Kid beat this record by a difference of 752,400,000 bellies.

Trafalgar Law is not far behind the record himself

Trafalgar Law now holds second place in terms of highest bounty increases. After the Dressrosa arc, he was given a bounty of 500,000,000 bellies. It was only 30,000,000 higher than Kid's by this point in the One Piece story. That number is all that separates first and second place.

Law's bounty only jumped by 2,500,000,000 bellies, whereas Kid saw 2,530,000,000. They have always been closely linked to each other since they both defeated Big Mom together. Regardless, the World Government sees them as equal threats, along with Luffy himself.

Of course, these records can always change with Blackbeard and Buggy. Their updated bounties are yet to be revealed. However, there is no doubt that both pirates have been up to something during the Wano Country arc. One Piece readers cannot wait to see what happens in the late summer.

