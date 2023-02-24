One Piece: Cosplayer makes waves with the perfect Nico Robin makeover

A cosplay of One Piece's Nico Robin, which was recently posted on Twitter, is earning praise from fans for its overall quality of the photo and accuracy to the original character. Cosplayer and Twitter user @JaharaJayde (Jahara Jayde) first posted the cosplay to their Twitter page on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 3.57 pm EST.

The cosplay adapts Nico Robin’s outfit during One Piece’s Return to Sabaody and Fishman Island story arcs, and is one of her most iconic looks to date. The legendary outfit undoubtedly contributes to the influx of support and engagement the post is receiving on the aforementioned social media site. In fact, Jayde’s followers and those discovering them for the first time are showing remarkable support for their work.

"Stunning": Jahara Jayde's cosplay of Nico Robin cosplay is met with excitement and support from the One Piece fandom

Jahara Jayde @JaharaJayde



DAY 23 is a NEW addition to my One Piece cosplay collection 🏴‍☠️



Nico Robin 🫴🏾🫴🏾🫴🏾



#ONEPIECE 28 DAYS OF BLACK COSPLAYDAY 23 is aNEWaddition to my One Piece cosplay collection 🏴‍☠️Nico Robin 🫴🏾🫴🏾🫴🏾 28 DAYS OF BLACK COSPLAY DAY 23 is a ✨NEW✨ addition to my One Piece cosplay collection 🏴‍☠️Nico Robin 🫴🏾🫴🏾🫴🏾#ONEPIECE https://t.co/tK5WqiHdc6

The reaction from One Piece fans to Jahara Jayde’s Nico Robin cosplay has been one of incredible support. Fans of the series are using GIFs and images of other characters from Eiichiro Oda’s series to emphasize their support. One such image features a heart-eyed Sanji happily scurrying towards Nami or Robin.

Another features a scene in which Chopper, Usopp, and Luffy are all mesmerized by Franky’s robotic creations, emphasizing how mind-blowing Jayde’s Nico Robin cosplay is. Fans are also pointing out how Jahara Jayde’s lighting, editing, and staging are also of exceptional quality. These skills combine with the accuracy of the cosplay to make for an exceptional shoot.

Ema @EmaTheOneAnOnly @JaharaJayde You always slay. This picture looks like a painting! You're awesome. @JaharaJayde You always slay. This picture looks like a painting! You're awesome.

Wingzero871 @DarrenRobinso15 @JaharaJayde You look amazing, and you're definitely embodying the character with the pose. I love the little details in the top, skirt and the shade of the glasses! @JaharaJayde You look amazing, and you're definitely embodying the character with the pose. I love the little details in the top, skirt and the shade of the glasses!

Nico Robin is an incredibly popular character from the series, being the fan-favorite of many due to the emotional journey she goes on in her early appearances. Given that she is the sole survivor of a genocide, she later learns to trust and finds a reason to live again in the form of the Straw Hats, who go from her enemies to her eventual best friends and family.

Jayde has also done a gender-bent cosplay of Roronoa Zoro, sporting a green wig and green contacts to complete the look. While these seem to be the only two cosplays she’s done focused on Oda’s original series, Jayde has several other cosplays featuring video game characters. These come from popular franchises such as Final Fantasy, The Legend of Zelda, Spy x Family, and more.

Jayde’s level of quality in cosplay is exceptional, as evidenced by the aforementioned Nico Robin cosplay specifically. Combined with their pick of popular characters and franchises to cosplay from, Jayde boasts a respectable and loyal social media following of over 100 thousand.

In any case, Jahara Jayde's devoted fans and newcomers who have discovered their work have been supportive of their latest Nico Robin cosplay.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes