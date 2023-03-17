One Piece Episode 1054: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1054 is set to be released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With the series set to return from a three-week hiatus, fans cannot wait to see how the Onigashima Raid continues. Viewers can expect the anime’s return to mark the beginning of the end for the Onigashima Raid, which is incredibly exciting.

There is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1054. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1054 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1054 preview suggests Kid and Killer-centric episode, teasing conclusion of Killer vs. Hawkins

Release date and time, where to watch

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts One Piece will be on a Two-Weeks break and will resume with Episode 1054 on March 19, 2023. One Piece will be on a Two-Weeks break and will resume with Episode 1054 on March 19, 2023. https://t.co/SHDd3MrHuC

One Piece Episode 1054 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, March 19, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. However, most international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available locally on Sunday morning.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. Funimation still streams the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly. However, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. This makes Crunchyroll the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1054 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, March 18

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, March 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, March 19

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, March 19

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, March 19

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, March 19

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, March 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, March 19

Episode 1053 recap

The previous episode began with Momonosuke being urged to create Flame Clouds at Yamato’s behest as she departed to deal with Onigashima’s explosives. Before departing, Yamato shared some touching words of confidence with Momonosuke, which truly seemed to inspire him.

Fans then saw CP0 contact Rob Lucci. The conversation revealed that preparations for Kaido’s loss were already in place and on their way to Wano. Fans also learned that CP0’s newest objective was to bring Nico Robin into the World Government, regardless of who exactly wins or loses the fight in Onigashima.

The episode concluded with a focus on Sanji versus Queen. Fans saw Sanji take a suspect amount of damage without being particularly injured or affected. This created a sense of dread within Sanji, who feared that the Lineage Factor manipulations that had failed within him were finally being activated, risking him turning into an emotionless soldier like his siblings.

What to expect (speculative)

ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers @OP_SPOILERS2023 #ONEPIECE1054



ONE PIECE EPISODE 1054 PREVIEW!



Episode title: "Death to Your Partner - Killer's Deadly Gamble"



Release Date: March 19, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time) ONE PIECE EPISODE 1054 PREVIEW!Episode title: "Death to Your Partner - Killer's Deadly Gamble"Release Date: March 19, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time) #ONEPIECE1054ONE PIECE EPISODE 1054 PREVIEW!Episode title: "Death to Your Partner - Killer's Deadly Gamble"Release Date: March 19, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time) https://t.co/GKQ8IXvEpP

As mentioned above, One Piece Episode 1054 seems set to focus on Killer versus Hawkins while also giving context to Kid, given his role in the fight as Hawkins’ human shield. A promise between Killer and Kid is teased in the preview, suggesting that a miniature flashback showing whatever promise the two made will be a focal point of the episode.

If the episode covers anything beyond the Killer and Hawkins fight, the most likely fight that fans will see is Sanji versus Queen. The anime left off on building up Sanji’s fear of becoming an inhuman soldier like his siblings, so it would make sense to partially revisit this plotline in its return. Similarly, a brief update on Zoro versus King or Luffy versus Kaido is also possible.

Somewhat more likely to be shown at the end of One Piece Episode 1054 is Yamato’s efforts to handle Onigashima’s explosives. Considering the emphasis placed on the danger an Onigashima explosion presents, this will undoubtedly be a consistent focal point for the upcoming episode and those beyond.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes