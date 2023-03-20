One Piece chapter 1079 (Hints): Shift back to Elbaf seemingly imminent given latest leaker teases

Following last week’s incredibly cryptic set of chapter hints, One Piece chapter 1079’s hints seem to be much more direct, straightforward, and easily interpretable. Somewhat surprising about this week’s hints, however, is the involvement of leakers DruMzTV and ScotchInformer alongside Redon.

This is most likely due to Etenboby and Pewpiece's recent, supposedly temporary hiatus from leaker duties, with One Piece chapter 1079 being the first issue released during their hiatus. Nevertheless, the spoiler process has clearly continued in traditional fashion, with Redon leading the way and Scotch and DruMz picking up the slack.

While fans hoping to continue focusing on Egghead Island may be disappointed, those who were looking for a shift in perspective will be ecstatic over the latest hints. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest available hints for One Piece chapter 1079, as well as speculates on what they could mean for the issue.

One Piece chapter 1079 hints suggest Shanks vs. Kid to begin in an exciting and possibly deadly fashion

The first One Piece chapter 1079 hint came from lead series leaker Redon, who posted a GIF of a man reportedly named Borja speaking Spanish on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 5PM EST. The GIF sees Borja continuously repeating the phrase “toma,” which is a conjugation of the word “tomar,” which means “to take/to drink.”

However, Spanish-speaking repliers to the post are claiming that in this context, it can be interpreted as a chant of “let’s go.” With this in mind, it’s clear that this is meant to be a reaction hint from Redon rather than one commenting on the story. Although fans can’t pull any plot information from this hint, it’s an encouraging reactionary tease nonetheless.

The next One Piece chapter 1079 hint also came from Redon. It was posted on Monday, March 20, 2023, at roughly 6:30AM EST. The hint features a GIF, which appears to display the use of Gol D. Roger’s Advanced Conqueror’s Haki technique, Kamusari. The name of the attack in English is “Divine Departure,” and is first seen in the Kozuki Oden flashback.

However, its origins are likely irrelevant here, with Oden, Roger, and Whitebeard (the three characters most involved in the flashback) all being dead contemporarily in the series. Fans are interpreting the hint as referencing Shanks using the move, or just a commentary on Shanks fighting in general. Having been a member of Roger’s crew, it’s likely that he uses some of the same moves or similar style in general.

The next One Piece chapter 1079 hint was posted again by Redon on Monday, March 20 at roughly 9AM EST. Sally Phillips as Gina from How to Please a Woman, a 2022 film can be seen in the GIF posted by Redon. In the GIF, the character appears to say the phrase "total annihilation," which fans generally interpret as a commentary on the issue's events rather than Redon's reaction to the issue.

Assuming that the above interpretation of the Kamusari hint being related to Shanks is true, this hint most likely references Eustass Kid and his crew. Last fans saw, the two captains were set to square off in Elbaf, and these hints appear to imply that their fight will be shown in the upcoming issue, or possibly even concluded.

While this is the last traditional-style hint Redon has posted for One Piece chapter 1079 as of this article’s writing, other leakers have stepped in to fill the gaps. WorstGen forum user and leaker ScotchInformer, for example, warns readers and fans that they should “fasten [their] seat belts, and preferably firmly.”

Redon also posted an extra hint to the WorstGen forums rather than to his Twitter page, where the above three come from. His WorstGen hint features a reactionary emoji of Paul Michael Levesque, better known by his WWE in-ring name, Triple H. The shot of Levesque suggests feelings of pleasure and satisfaction, which Redon adds are multiplied a thousand-fold by the events of the issue.

The final overall hint for One Piece chapter 1079 (as of this article’s writing) comes from DruMzTV, who claims that “for Shanks fans, the chapter is 11/10.” This further suggests that the issue shifts perspectives and focuses on the conflict at Elbaf. Thankfully, with the spoiler process already underway, fans should have a much clearer picture of the issue’s events in the coming days.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

