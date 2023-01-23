Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO crosses $100 million worldwide, sequel likely

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO has proven to be a huge success, earning over $100 million worldwide, despite the fact that it was plagued by factors that worked against it. Only second to Dragon Ball Super: Broly in terms of global recognition, this film proved that not even the series' lead characters were necessary to tell a story that would captivate and awe viewers.

Following the success of the film, there are rumors that Toei Animation is planning a sequel for release in the coming years. This has yet to be officially confirmed, but given the success of the Dragon Ball Super films, it isn't unlikely.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Piccolo as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO was one of the most successful anime films of 2022. However, given the obstacles encountered, it is a noteworthy achievement that deserves recognition. The series' protagonists, Goku and Vegeta, only appeared in a cameo, with sidelined characters Gohan and Piccolo taking the stage. The animation was done with CGI, which many people think is a bad idea, there were delays, including those caused by the pandemic, and, most importantly, the film was poorly marketed.

According to Showtime Analytics, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero earned only $18.7 million in Japan due to the aforementioned reasons, but international audiences helped the film earn $100.2 million, making it one of the franchise's highest-earning films. At the top is obviously Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which had all the elements of a fantastic anime film. The film featured Goku, Vegeta, and even Gogeta Blue, as well as one of the best antagonists, Broly, and made $131 million in total.

The realization that the series could abandon its traditional formula of Goku and Vegeta versus global threats resulted in a new direction. Fans like the more grounded tone of the new Super Hero arc of the manga, which is adapting the Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO and making the events of the film canonical. All fans can hope for now is the release of the Dragon Ball Super anime.

What is the plot of the film?

Gohan Beast as seen in the film (Image via Toei Animation)

The Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Blu-ray & DVD will be out on March 14, 2023. The film will be released in English and Japanese with English subtitles.

Without giving too much away for those who have not seen the film yet and are waiting for the digital release, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO follows the rise of the Red Ribbon Army, who with the help of Dr. Hedo sends two ultimate androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, as well as Cell Max, after the Z warriors. Piccolo and Gohan must protect the Earth while Goku and Vegeta are away on Planet Beerus.

Fans got to witness some incredible action sequences and power-ups that were only heightened by the theater experience. And, needless to say, Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast stole the show.

