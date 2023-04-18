Avatar Generations reveals how a young Kyoshi looks like without makeup

Since its release in August 2022, the Avatar Generations mobile game has been the premier gaming experience for fans of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Fans of the sequel series Legend of Korra have also found the game exciting, with its featured characters and events spanning multiple decades in the franchise’s history.

It’s no surprise, then, that recent artwork and releases for Avatar Generations have brought none other than the beloved Avatar Kyoshi into the game. Especially exciting is the additional artwork of Kyoshi without her makeup. With the game being considered part of the series canon, this marks the first official appearance of Kyoshi without her makeup in the franchise.

Avatar Generations gives fans first canonical look at a makeup-less Avatar Kyoshi

Avatar News @AvatarNews_ OFFICIAL FIRST LOOK at young Avatar Kyoshi for the first time ever without her makeup, from Avatar Studios. OFFICIAL FIRST LOOK at young Avatar Kyoshi for the first time ever without her makeup, from Avatar Studios. https://t.co/Bf1U1kVSk7

While the emphasis on the aforementioned Avatar Generations artwork has been the reveal of Kyoshi’s makeup-less face, a full body design of her is shown in the illustrations. Her full outfit is very similar to that of the Kyoshi Warriors, with the only major difference being white sleeves rather than green and a different design for the outfit’s bottom half.

With art in the video game being considered a part of the series canon, this makes the first official look of a makeup-less Kyoshi in the series overall. Fans are incredibly excited to finally see the character design, praising her natural appearance and even likening her to Korra of the Legend of Korra series with some features.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender series was created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, and was produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio. The series premiered on February 21, 2005, running for 3 seasons and 61 total episodes until July 19, 2008. While not technically an anime series, it served as a gateway for many young American and Canadian children into the world of anime and manga.

The series follows Aang, the eponymous last airbender who is also the next Avatar. An Avatar is someone who can manipulate all four elements of water, earth, fire, and air, with most people in the world only being able to wield one. After being trapped in ice for 100 years in hibernation, Aang awakens to a completely different world, determined to return as the next avatar and right his past wrongs.

Avatar Generations follows Aang and his team journeying across the Four Nations to fulfill the Avatar’s destiny. Players can collect allies and create a unique team composed of their favorite characters. New heroes have been added regularly since the game was released in August 2022, including additional Avatars from previous generations such as Kyoshi herself.

