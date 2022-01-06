One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers: Title reveal, potential new move for Kaido, and more

The first One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers have finally come out from reliable sources. Twitter user @Orojapan1 has brought us these first leaks, and has proven to be an extremely reliable source in the past.

While not much has been leaked yet, we do know two key points of this chapter. In addition, these One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers imply a key point as well.

Follow along as this article breaks down the One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers and predicts what they may say for the chapter.

Note: This article contains spoilers!

While these One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers are few in number, their significance is extraordinary

One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers: Title and future release schedule revealed

Twitter user and reliable One Piece leaker @Orojapan1 has posted the first One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers.

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1

#ONEPIECE1037

- Title : Shuron Hakke.

- Japanese name is “酒龍八卦” that means “Sake Dragon Bagua”. It's similar to Kaidou's Raimei Hakke (Thunder Bagua) maybe a new attacks based on it.



According to these One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers, this chapter is entitled 'Shuron Hakke'. The Japanese name translates to “Sake Dragon Bagua,” which seems to be similar/a reference to Kaido’s Thunder Bagua. @Orojapan1 seems to feel this is a reference to a new move that will debut in the chapter.

Furthermore, the One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers assert that the series is taking a one-week break after this chapter. Combined with the other half of these One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers, it seems this chapter will focus on Luffy vs. Kaido. Author/mangaka Eiichiro Oda scheduling a break after this chapter would seemingly indicate a heavily detailed, combat-based chapter.

Since @Orojapan1’s initial leak is all that’s available for One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers currently, this is still speculatory. However, all signs are pointing towards an action-packed chapter which will heavily and rightfully focus on Luffy vs. Kaido. This final duel of the Wano arc has been one of, if not the most, anticipated fights in the series' history and fans everywhere are eager to see it deliver.

In summation

Although sparse, @Orojapan1’s One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers are quite telling. Kaido will seemingly debut a new move against Luffy, and Oda scheduling a break implies a heavily detailed fight scene in this chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1037’s official release date is Sunday, January 16, 2022. As a result, more detailed One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers will likely not arrive until at least four to five days before the chapter’s release.

Be sure to support One Piece’s official release on Sundays at 11AM EST on various Shonen Jump platforms.

