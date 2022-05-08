Twitter erupts after One Piece episode 1016 shows the monster captains going against Kaido

After episode 1015 kickstarted Roof-Piece, fans eagerly waited for One Piece episode 1016 to delve deeper into it. With Luffy, Law, and Kidd going up against Kaido, the action in the episode kicked up several notches.

Zoro and Killer also shined in this episode, as did Sanji, who wasn’t on the Skull Dome. Some fans have taken issue with the division of screen time, but overall, the animation and action choreography has pleased viewers.

One Piece episode 1016 wows fans with amination, Kaido, and the bickering between the three captains

After the Toei Hack delayed the release of the previous episode for several weeks, the studio seems to be doing its absolute best with the animation of the series, and it seems to have pleased the audience. The details of the action scenes were specifically impressive in One Piece episode 1016.

Kaido vs. Luffy

💸👑✨💯Rasheed💯✨👑💸 @RDB_KING1 is one of my favorite things in this episode Kaido seeing the greatness in Luffyis one of my favorite things in this episode #ONEPIECE1016 Kaido seeing the greatness in Luffy 🔥is one of my favorite things in this episode #ONEPIECE1016 https://t.co/jzORzqltS2

Most praise went to Kaido, considering Luffy to be one of the best fighters he has ever fought. This is a select group of people that most interestingly includes Captain Shanks. Kaido came to this conclusion after Luffy managed to injure him by using Gum-Gum Red Roc.

Big Mom was seen taunting both Kaido and Luffy as she circled the two. However, Law soon had to save Luffy from Kaido’s attack, which brought One Piece episode 1016 into the next most enjoyable segment, the hilarious debate between the three allied captains.

The trio of monster captains

Law seemed to have only one purpose: to clarify to Luffy that Law was his equal and not his subordinate. Luffy, of course, had no idea what Law was talking about, but Kidd clearly did. He immediately jumped at the chance to call both Luffy and Law “losers,” and they turned the insult right back at him.

JefflezZz @jefflezzz

Perfectly adapted

#ONEPIECE1016 This made me laugh until my ribs hurtPerfectly adapted This made me laugh until my ribs hurt Perfectly adapted#ONEPIECE1016 https://t.co/lbc0dh3lnL

In arguably the most hilarious segment of One Piece episode 1016, they decided to test who was the biggest loser by not dodging Big Mom’s Heavenly Bon Bon. Zoro yelled at them for being stupid, but the captains seemed to be more engrossed in their argument.

Zoro and Killer against Kaido

Zoro and Killer took action while the captain trio was indisposed. While the action sequence and their respective auras got plenty of reactions from fans, Zoro using his bandana, once again received an equal amount of excitement.

Many fans have pointed out that the effect of Zoro and Killer’s attack on Kaido was overplayed in the anime, as it showed them being able to injure Kaido. The color palette in this segment also received mixed reviews.

Sanji vs. Black Maria

Bchargoistheartist94 (she/her) @Bchargoisthear1 Plus, Sanji is able to control his temptation while confronting Black Maria 🕷 and Luffy’s scene, WOW!!🤩

#onepiece1016 #ONEPIECE One Piece Episode 1016 is out! I love the heavy dark and vibrant colors in this episode!🖤Plus, Sanji is able to control his temptation while confronting Black Maria 🕷 and Luffy’s scene, WOW!!🤩 #ONEPIECE spoilers #anime One Piece Episode 1016 is out! I love the heavy dark and vibrant colors in this episode!🖤💙💜❤️💛💚 Plus, Sanji is able to control his temptation while confronting Black Maria 🕷 and Luffy’s scene, WOW!!🤩🙌#onepiece1016 #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECEspoilers #anime https://t.co/TgKi9w5oZ0

Meanwhile, Sanji was stuck in the Banquet Hall, where Black Maria was repeatedly asking him to call in Nico Robin. Sanji, of course, refused, but he also refused to kick a woman, leaving him at a disadvantage.

Luffy D Wolf @EldenDarkinWolf Just watched ep 1016, it wasn't nearly as bad as expected.. Great visuals and the Roof Piece section was decent.. The Sanji part lasted waay too long, but even that had some good things in it.



Looking forward to 1017 greatness ! Just watched ep 1016, it wasn't nearly as bad as expected.. Great visuals and the Roof Piece section was decent.. The Sanji part lasted waay too long, but even that had some good things in it. Looking forward to 1017 greatness ! https://t.co/tWxUm2Wyah

Below Zero🥶 @B3LOW_Z3RO



Law getting ready to throw rocks at Kaido is mad funny Sanji needs to stop taking screen time from Roof Piece The anime making it seem like Zoro and Killer genuinely blitzed Kaido is wild And Kaido’s Top 5 is valid ‍



#ONEPIECE1016 My thoughts on One Piece episode 1016:Law getting ready to throw rocks at Kaido is mad funnySanji needs to stop taking screen time from Roof PieceThe anime making it seem like Zoro and Killer genuinely blitzed Kaido is wildAnd Kaido’s Top 5 is valid My thoughts on One Piece episode 1016: Law getting ready to throw rocks at Kaido is mad funny😂Sanji needs to stop taking screen time from Roof Piece 😐The anime making it seem like Zoro and Killer genuinely blitzed Kaido is wild 😆And Kaido’s Top 5 is valid 😮‍💨#ONEPIECE1016 https://t.co/Fs0uS0qMfa

Many fans disliked that the screentime Sanji had in One Piece episode 1016 took away from Roof-Piece. However, the general opinion was that the pacing did not suffer too much because of it. Sanji’s reaction to the women and Black Maria herself has exasperated some fans, while others found it to be in character.

Final Thoughts

One Piece episode 1016 ended with Luffy, Kidd, Law, Zoro, and Killer gearing up to fight against Kaido. Hopefully, Toei will maintain this standard of animation through the rest of the Wano Country arc, specifically for the upcoming battles.

Edited by Danyal Arabi