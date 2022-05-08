Twitter erupts after One Piece episode 1016 shows the monster captains going against Kaido

After episode 1015 kickstarted Roof-Piece, fans eagerly waited for One Piece episode 1016 to delve deeper into it. With Luffy, Law, and Kidd going up against Kaido, the action in the episode kicked up several notches.
Zoro and Killer also shined in this episode, as did Sanji, who wasn’t on the Skull Dome. Some fans have taken issue with the division of screen time, but overall, the animation and action choreography has pleased viewers.
One Piece episode 1016 wows fans with amination, Kaido, and the bickering between the three captains
After the Toei Hack delayed the release of the previous episode for several weeks, the studio seems to be doing its absolute best with the animation of the series, and it seems to have pleased the audience. The details of the action scenes were specifically impressive in One Piece episode 1016.
Kaido vs. Luffy
Most praise went to Kaido, considering Luffy to be one of the best fighters he has ever fought. This is a select group of people that most interestingly includes Captain Shanks. Kaido came to this conclusion after Luffy managed to injure him by using Gum-Gum Red Roc.
Big Mom was seen taunting both Kaido and Luffy as she circled the two. However, Law soon had to save Luffy from Kaido’s attack, which brought One Piece episode 1016 into the next most enjoyable segment, the hilarious debate between the three allied captains.
The trio of monster captains
Law seemed to have only one purpose: to clarify to Luffy that Law was his equal and not his subordinate. Luffy, of course, had no idea what Law was talking about, but Kidd clearly did. He immediately jumped at the chance to call both Luffy and Law “losers,” and they turned the insult right back at him.
In arguably the most hilarious segment of One Piece episode 1016, they decided to test who was the biggest loser by not dodging Big Mom’s Heavenly Bon Bon. Zoro yelled at them for being stupid, but the captains seemed to be more engrossed in their argument.
Zoro and Killer against Kaido
Zoro and Killer took action while the captain trio was indisposed. While the action sequence and their respective auras got plenty of reactions from fans, Zoro using his bandana, once again received an equal amount of excitement.
Many fans have pointed out that the effect of Zoro and Killer’s attack on Kaido was overplayed in the anime, as it showed them being able to injure Kaido. The color palette in this segment also received mixed reviews.
Sanji vs. Black Maria
Meanwhile, Sanji was stuck in the Banquet Hall, where Black Maria was repeatedly asking him to call in Nico Robin. Sanji, of course, refused, but he also refused to kick a woman, leaving him at a disadvantage.
Many fans disliked that the screentime Sanji had in One Piece episode 1016 took away from Roof-Piece. However, the general opinion was that the pacing did not suffer too much because of it. Sanji’s reaction to the women and Black Maria herself has exasperated some fans, while others found it to be in character.
Final Thoughts
One Piece episode 1016 ended with Luffy, Kidd, Law, Zoro, and Killer gearing up to fight against Kaido. Hopefully, Toei will maintain this standard of animation through the rest of the Wano Country arc, specifically for the upcoming battles.