3 Fortnite gliders deemed pay-to-win (& 3 that are pay-to-lose)

Gliders are an essential part of every Fortnite match and give players the opportunity to show off unique styles from achievements, the Item Shop, and special events. There's typically a glider that players can earn every season after obtaining a Victory Royale.

Currently, some gliders are being labeled as pay-to-win, meaning that they offer unfair advantages after being purchased in the Item Shop. This leads to some gamers finding a win easier than usual.

Others provide the opposite effect in a Fortnite match, decreasing a player's odds at winning for various reasons.

Three helpful and three hurtful gliders in the Fortnite shop

Pay-to-win

1) Hawkeye's glider

It is hard to hit a player using this glider (Image via YouTube)

Recently added to the game as part of the Hawkeye bundle, this glider has a unique function in how users ride it. The gaming community has talked about how hard it is to hit a player using this glider as it protects them, creating an unfair edge in the match.

2) Bombs Away

Bombs Away allows gamers to ride it from the top, adding protection from fire below (Image via Epic Games)

For a similar reason as the Hawkeye glider, Bombs Away allows gamers to ride it from the top, adding protection from fire below. It's not as rare today with all of the other gliders available, but it's been named a pay-to-win cosmetic.

3) Dragacorn

The Dragacorn glider plays off of Marvel's Deadpool (Image via Epic Games)

Another surfing-type glider caps off this list for the same advantage it gives players. The Dragacorn glider that plays off of Marvel's Deadpool allows loopers to ride on top of it and provides protection while someone is soaring above.

Pay-to-lose

1) Frostwing

A noisy and easy to spot glider (Image via Epic Games)

The Frostwing glider is one of the loudest cosmetics Fortnite players can purchase. It draws attention to everyone near, and it is easy to spot flying by from a distance.

2) Bear Force One

It's almost impossible not to spot a soaring user from halfway across the map (Image via Epic Games)

Released all the way back in the first chapter of Fortnite, Bear Force One is one of the largest gliders in the game that provides no protection like ridable ones. It's still in the Item Shop as of late, but it's almost impossible not to spot a soaring user from halfway across the map.

3) Deep Space Lander

When a looper presses forward, this glider adds a bright red highlight like it's crashing through the atmosphere (Image via Epic Games)

While the space theme was adored when brought into the Epic Games universe, the Deep Space Lander glider gave off a feature that made it easy to track and see while falling to the ground. When a looper presses forward, this glider adds a bright red highlight like it's crashing through the atmosphere.

