Eminem is coming to Fortnite, new teaser suggests

Eminem may be coming to Fortnite Battle Royale very soon. He is one of the most popular rappers and his addition was recently teased by Epic Games.

Fortnite is more than just a video game as it's become a huge platform that connects different brands, artists, celebrities, and more. Adding the popular rapper to the battle royale title makes a lot of sense since he is well known among many players. Also, this wouldn't be the first time that Epic Games has collaborated with a rapper.

Marshall Matters has been active for more than three decades and has gained millions of fans all around the world. Many Fortnite players are familiar with him and his songs, so adding him to the game would be perfect.

Eminem x Fortnite collaboration teased by Epic Games

Back in Chapter 2, Epic Games decided to add cars to Fortnite Battle Royale. Eventually, the game developer also added radio stations, allowing players to listen to their favorite songs while driving on the island.

Epic has added many popular artists and songs to their radio stations, including Eminem. However, the 49-year-old rapper was the only artist that played on Fortnite's ICONs radio on August 13.

Eminem is the ONLY artist playing on Fortnite's ICONs radio right now. Potential collab?

The famous artist took over the radio station as his songs played on it for around an hour. Usually, songs are shuffled as they are played in a random order. However, Saturday night was all about Eminem.

These are the songs that were played on the radio during his takeover:

Godzilla (ft. Juice WRLD)

Headlights (ft. Nate Russ)

Phenomenal

Higher

Not Afraid

Venom

Lighters (ft. Bruno Mars)

Fall

Monster (ft. Rihanna)

Walk on Water (ft. Beyoncé)

Berzerk

Survival

Many of these songs are very popular and a lot of Fortnite players are familiar with them. Slim Shady recently released his new album, Curtain Call 2, which contains some of his most famous hits to date.

It wouldn't be surprising if we get another huge concert in Fortnite Battle Royale. Marshmellow, Travis Scott, and Arianna Grande all had amazing concerts in the game, so Eminem could be next.

Will Eminem get a Fortnite skin soon?

If Epic Games decides to make a big collaboration with the popular rapper, his skin could be released soon. However, it's important to note that there are currently no encrypted skins in the game data. This simply means that Epic will have to release another major update to release the skin of the famous artist.

Travis Scott's Fortnite concert was watched by more than 27 million players (Image via Epic Games)

Fortunately, the v21.40 update is coming on Tuesday, August 16. The update is expected to be the biggest update of Chapter 3 Season 3, as it will bring big changes as well as the Dragon Ball collaboration.

If Mathers gets his own skin with the next update, there is no doubt that the last month of the current Fortnite Battle Royale season will be even more incredible.

