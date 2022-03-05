Has Fortnite completely parted ways with Travis Scott following the Astroworld incident?

Fortnite is one of the most successful battle royale gaming titles of all time. Despite its impeccable success, the game has often faced criticism for various reasons. It has also been an integral part of controversies and debacles.

The Epic v Apple was quite a heated-up scenario. However, the situation regarding Travis Scott was the opposite. It required the developers to deal with it sensibly and without creating a big fuss.

The question is whether Epic has wholly parted ways with Travis Scott, or whether we can expect him to be in the game anytime soon. This article will briefly discuss the issue.

Revealing the Travis Scott Fortnite situation

The Astroworld incident drastically changed the social appearance of Travis Scott. The rapper was held accountable for delaying the response time following the stampede, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

After the incident, the rapper started losing his reputation and was heavily criticized on all fronts. Eventually, Fortnite did not hold back and thought it was necessary to remove every item related to Travis Scott.

The Out West emote was removed after it was initially taken from a famous piece by the rapper. Gamers have been vocal about bringing the Travis Scott skin back to the game. However, the incident provided the nail to the coffin. It is inevitable that the developers won't ever bring him back to the game.

There has been a recent development in the game that has been quite pivotal in determining the future of Travis Scott and Fortnite's relationship. After almost 111 days, the Out West emote was featured in the Item Shop.

The return of the emote to the game has undoubtedly baffled everyone. There have been mixed reactions among the crowd. While some are jubilant about the return and are focussing upon buying the cosmetic, others are concerned whether it means that Travis Scott is set to return anytime or not.

pugasore pugs yt🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @YtPugs #freefortnite #fortnitegame #outwest #travisscoot Out west is back after 111 days we all thought it wasn't gonna come back because of what happened at his concert but it's back so get it while you can because it may not come back out for a while #Fortnite Out west is back after 111 days we all thought it wasn't gonna come back because of what happened at his concert but it's back so get it while you can because it may not come back out for a while #Fortnite #freefortnite #fortnitegame #outwest #travisscoot

As of now, it is pretty tricky to state whether Epic has wholly parted ways with the rapper or has separated for the time being. The suspension of the cosmetics indicated termination of all kinds of communication. However, the return of the emote has sparked debates in the community.

WeaponRyanYT (Follow for Follow) @Ryan2Weapon Since OutWest came back maybe Travis Scott will be re added in 19.40 with new skin selectable style #Fortnite Since OutWest came back maybe Travis Scott will be re added in 19.40 with new skin selectable style #Fortnite

The developers may bring out emotes and other items but may keep the skin away from the game forever. Any collaboration with the rapper shortly is also quite impossible.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar