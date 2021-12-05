Top 5 Fortnite Chapter 3 Easter eggs that were hidden throughout Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is the last stop before the Battle Royale shifts to Chapter 3.

There have been plenty of teases either from Epic Games themselves or through rumors and leaks about Chapter 3. Fortnite has never been shy about preparing fans for what is to come.

Throughout Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, there have been a handful of Easter eggs that set up Chapter 3 quite well. These Easter eggs teased plenty about Chapter 3.

5 Fortnite Chapter 3 Easter eggs hidden in Season 8

5) The Sideways

The map is said to be flipping over with the start of Fortnite Chapter 3. This might be a bit of a longshot, but the Sideways is another way to say things may be flipping over or "going sideways." If it was intentional, it is a subtle hint of what the map may become.

4) Victor Elite

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive Victor Elite is up for grabs in the Grand Royale Community Cup! Be one of the top performers in your region to earn this Outfit. Competition starts today in Brazil, NA East, and NA West.



Oceania, Asia, Middle East and Europe will compete tomorrow, November 17. Victor Elite is up for grabs in the Grand Royale Community Cup! Be one of the top performers in your region to earn this Outfit. Competition starts today in Brazil, NA East, and NA West.Oceania, Asia, Middle East and Europe will compete tomorrow, November 17. https://t.co/YTAlVre3Mb

This was a Season 8 tease straight from Epic Games. The FNCS skin, Victor Elite, was shown sliding while shooting a gun in a tweeted graphic. For months, leaks and rumors have mentioned a new sliding mechanic being brought to Chapter 3. This was their way of teasing it.

3) A futuristic city

Fortnite @FortniteGame Today is so yesterday. It’s time for the future!



Get the Tech Future Pack in the Item Shop now. Today is so yesterday. It’s time for the future!Get the Tech Future Pack in the Item Shop now. https://t.co/kiYOs2P8MA

Another set of leaks depicted a Fortnite Chapter 3 island with a variety of locations. These leaks stated there would be a desert area, a winter area, a water area, and a futuristic area. The futuristic POI may come true, as the Tech Future pack was revealed with a possible first look.

2) Default skins

HYPEX @HYPEX OG Default skis returned on the last shop/day of Chapter 2.. 🤔 OG Default skis returned on the last shop/day of Chapter 2.. 🤔 https://t.co/FWHrfjwKw0

Another idea, brought through leaks and speculation, is that Fortnite Chapter 3 may involve some sort of time travel that puts the map back to its original state. Or at the very least, several original points of interest will return.

Well, on the last day of Chapter 2, the original Default Skins were in the item shop. This has to be some sort of tease or Easter egg.

1) Season 8's name

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was named Cubed. That was right in front of our faces the entire time. If players look at mathematics, determining a number that is cubed places a little three on top of it. This sees the number multiplied by itself three times. Chapter 3 was always the plan.

