Fortnite x Breaking Bad collaboration might come soon

The Fortnite x Breaking Bad collaboration may be in development. The popular show has been linked to the video game many times in the past. However, it appears that the collaboration might actually happen, as the developers have hinted at it.

Breaking Bad got so popular that even its spin-off, Better Call Saul, has received amazing ratings. There are many characters that Epic could introduce through potential collaboration, including Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and Gustavo Fring.

Along with: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangersn What If..?, Pirates of the Caribbean, Black Adam, Khaby Lame, Charli D’Amelio, Miles Morales, Fe4rless, Dead by Daylight & more.. "Gustavo Fring (Breaking Bad)" is actually mentioned in Fortnite's latest SurveyAlong with: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangersn What If..?, Pirates of the Caribbean, Black Adam, Khaby Lame, Charli D’Amelio, Miles Morales, Fe4rless, Dead by Daylight & more.. "Gustavo Fring (Breaking Bad)" is actually mentioned in Fortnite's latest Survey 😭Along with: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangersn What If..?, Pirates of the Caribbean, Black Adam, Khaby Lame, Charli D’Amelio, Miles Morales, Fe4rless, Dead by Daylight & more.. https://t.co/RfllLGsu5H

In fact, Epic Games has added Gustavo Fring to the latest Fortnite survey, which means that he is one of the characters that could be added to the game soon. Furthermore, there is another subtle hint regarding the Fortnite x Breaking Bad collaboration that can be found on the in-game island.

Fortnite x Breaking Bad collaboration could see Gustavo Fring being added to game

Gustavo Fring is one of the most popular characters in Breaking Bad. Despite being a villain, Fring is one of the show's most charismatic characters. He was portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito.

Fring is an entrepreneur who maintains a positive public image; however, behind the scenes, he's a ruthless drug lord. If Epic Games is considering adding him to Fortnite Battle Royale, it could release two separate styles for him.

The villain is one of many characters who could be brought to Fortnite with the collaboration. Walter White is the protagonist of the show. As such, the developers would most likely want to add him too.

Jesse Pinkman, a sidekick and assistant to the protagonist, is another important character, while Saul Goodman is an energetic and charismatic lawyer who resorts to different kinds of scams to achieve his goals. And since it's a Breaking Bad collaboration that could be coming to the game, these characters might just be included in it.

Breaking Bad was released in 2008. Its spin-off, Better Call Saul, is centered on Goodman and came out in 2015. The last episode of the show aired on August 15, so adding some of its characters to Fortnite would be perfect for both the show and the game.

Breaking Bad collaboration hint on the island

Reddit user ShogunFab recently made an interesting post regarding the potential Fortnite x Breaking Bad collab. The Fortnite player noticed a van with two beds and two sofas, which is most likely a reference to the popular show.

Moreover, the van can be found in a desert, which is precisely the area where a portion of the first episode of Breaking Bad takes place. Epic Games put a lot of effort into this, so it's very unlikely that it won't amount to something.

In the desert near Rocky Reels there is a RV and inside the RV is two chairs facing towards a tv and two beds, and outside of the RV are 2 lawn chairs is it possible that this is a teaser for a Breaking Bad collab?

#Fortnite Fortnite X Breaking BadIn the desert near Rocky Reels there is a RV and inside the RV is two chairs facing towards a tv and two beds, and outside of the RV are 2 lawn chairs is it possible that this is a teaser for a Breaking Bad collab? #Fortnite Leaks #Fortnite Season3 Fortnite X Breaking BadIn the desert near Rocky Reels there is a RV and inside the RV is two chairs facing towards a tv and two beds, and outside of the RV are 2 lawn chairs is it possible that this is a teaser for a Breaking Bad collab?#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #FortniteSeason3 https://t.co/dFyhXq5TTD

Considering that Epic has collaborated with many popular shows and movies in the past, releasing the Fortnite x Breaking Bad collaboration wouldn't come as a surprise.

The next major update will be v21.50, which is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 30. The developers could add the collaboration with the update, but if that doesn't happen, fans can expect it in Chapter 3 Season 4.

