Ranking every Fortnite skin leaked via surveys between 2021 and 2022

Fortnite has been sending several surveys to its player base lately. While some surveys tease upcoming skins, others ask players for their opinion on certain franchises, which help in deciding potential crossovers.
The community initially didn't take the surveys too seriously. However, the recent Battle Passes (Chapter 3 Season 1 and Chapter 3 Season 2) feature many skins from these surveys, like The Origin and The Sister.
Hence, it is now clear that surveys by Epic Games are probably the most credible source to learn more about future skins and crossovers.
On that note, here's our ranking for every Fortnite skin that was leaked via surveys in 2021 and 2022.
Best Fortnite skins teased in recent surveys
A plethora of cosmetics have been featured in the surveys, and they will be put under different categories based on popularity, innovation, and design.
Readers must note that the names used aren't official. The skins have been described based on their appearance, and the embedded posts can help loopers in identifying them
B tier
These are skins that aren't based on popular storyline characters, but have decent designs. Accordingly, players aren't too excited to witness them in Battle Passes, Crew Packs, or the Item Shop.
While some B tier skins like Stoneheart are too basic, others, like the Peely version of Agent Jonesy, lack innovation.
These include:
- Human version of Stoneheart
- Agent Jonesy wearing a Peely costume
- Blue Cuddle Team Leader
- Toon Bomber
- Toon Peely
- Human sized-bird
A Tier
These are certainly some of the most unique skins teased in Fortnite surveys. They aren't inspired by prominent characters, but clearly have the potential to be massive hits upon release.
- Void Knight
- Axo- Flame Salamander theme
- Flame Love Ranger
- Robot Fishstick
- Mothmando Peely
- Linx with a black and blue outfit
- Calamity reskin with black outfit
- 8 Ball reskin with black outfit and a glowing pink mask
- Furry skins
S tier
These skins are simply the best. They are not only based on the most famous characters, but also have the best design. The community has been eagerly waiting for their release and loopers are sure about spending their V-Bucks on them.
- Omega reskin
- Midas with a golden jacket and revolver
- Dusk remake
- Rox remake
- IO Agent with claws
- Knight Cat
Players can look forward to unlocking these attractive cosmetics as Fortnite Chapter 3 progresses. The community has been calling out the developers for focusing too much on collaborations, and the demand for original skins is more than ever.