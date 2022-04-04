Ranking every Fortnite skin leaked via surveys between 2021 and 2022

Fortnite has been sending several surveys to its player base lately. While some surveys tease upcoming skins, others ask players for their opinion on certain franchises, which help in deciding potential crossovers.

The community initially didn't take the surveys too seriously. However, the recent Battle Passes (Chapter 3 Season 1 and Chapter 3 Season 2) feature many skins from these surveys, like The Origin and The Sister.

Hence, it is now clear that surveys by Epic Games are probably the most credible source to learn more about future skins and crossovers.

Bananik • Leaks & News @FNBRBananik Fun fact: All the original Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass skins appeared in surveys! Fun fact: All the original Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass skins appeared in surveys! https://t.co/rHvQ1cc6wv

On that note, here's our ranking for every Fortnite skin that was leaked via surveys in 2021 and 2022.

Best Fortnite skins teased in recent surveys

A plethora of cosmetics have been featured in the surveys, and they will be put under different categories based on popularity, innovation, and design.

Readers must note that the names used aren't official. The skins have been described based on their appearance, and the embedded posts can help loopers in identifying them

B tier

These are skins that aren't based on popular storyline characters, but have decent designs. Accordingly, players aren't too excited to witness them in Battle Passes, Crew Packs, or the Item Shop.

While some B tier skins like Stoneheart are too basic, others, like the Peely version of Agent Jonesy, lack innovation.

These include:

Human version of Stoneheart

Agent Jonesy wearing a Peely costume

wearing a Peely costume Blue Cuddle Team Leader

Toon Bomber

Toon Peely

Human sized-bird

SpiritsFish @DurrrMoth all unreleased survey skins all unreleased survey skins https://t.co/Cp6HikZvMf

t o m a t - The Sellout @VinderTomat So assuming that the Jonesy recolours are unused but would have been for Impostors instead of using our own skins



I wonder if that Jonesy version of Peely from the survey was originally intended to be used for "Peely Party" So assuming that the Jonesy recolours are unused but would have been for Impostors instead of using our own skinsI wonder if that Jonesy version of Peely from the survey was originally intended to be used for "Peely Party" https://t.co/UvP4yIXCBN

A Tier

These are certainly some of the most unique skins teased in Fortnite surveys. They aren't inspired by prominent characters, but clearly have the potential to be massive hits upon release.

Void Knight

Axo - Flame Salamander theme

- Flame Salamander theme Flame Love Ranger

Robot Fishstick

Mothmando Peely

Linx with a black and blue outfit

with a black and blue outfit Calamity reskin with black outfit

reskin with black outfit 8 Ball reskin with black outfit and a glowing pink mask

reskin with black outfit and a glowing pink mask Furry skins

✨ SHEKE ✨ @Ancallis for the people asking about the survey skin here's the OG for the people asking about the survey skin here's the OG https://t.co/4pIBWi9Tgz

S tier

These skins are simply the best. They are not only based on the most famous characters, but also have the best design. The community has been eagerly waiting for their release and loopers are sure about spending their V-Bucks on them.

Omega reskin

reskin Midas with a golden jacket and revolver

with a golden jacket and revolver Dusk remake

remake Rox remake

remake IO Agent with claws

with claws Knight Cat

Jake 👑 @MoreJaykey I went through all the survey skins a chose 7 that I REALLY want to see and these are the ones I went through all the survey skins a chose 7 that I REALLY want to see and these are the ones https://t.co/uXnbqCxYVA

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker



_ One of the upcoming bosses will have claws for an ability similar to Wolverine



_ Could it be this skin from the survey? It's one of the only survey skins that has claws and his suit shares some similarities with previous IO bosses



(noticed by (THEORY)_ One of the upcoming bosses will have claws for an ability similar to Wolverine_ Could it be this skin from the survey? It's one of the only survey skins that has claws and his suit shares some similarities with previous IO bosses(noticed by @_ImaginedOrder_ (THEORY) _ One of the upcoming bosses will have claws for an ability similar to Wolverine_ Could it be this skin from the survey? It's one of the only survey skins that has claws and his suit shares some similarities with previous IO bosses(noticed by @_ImaginedOrder_) https://t.co/sY04uyjIif

HYPEX @HYPEX



Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: Epic are working on a Remix Omega, Christmas Aerial Assault Trooper, Frozen Midas, Frozen Peely, Frozen Renegade Raider, Toon Brite Bomber & More..Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: Epic are working on a Remix Omega, Christmas Aerial Assault Trooper, Frozen Midas, Frozen Peely, Frozen Renegade Raider, Toon Brite Bomber & More..👀Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: https://t.co/dq4VRPi17Y

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(Thanks to Yesterday I tweeted that Epic is probably working on a female "Knight Cat" skin and maybe it's this outfit that leaked through one of the surveys?(Thanks to @FNBRintel for making me aware of this) Yesterday I tweeted that Epic is probably working on a female "Knight Cat" skin and maybe it's this outfit that leaked through one of the surveys?(Thanks to @FNBRintel for making me aware of this) https://t.co/AGIfMR47Fl

Players can look forward to unlocking these attractive cosmetics as Fortnite Chapter 3 progresses. The community has been calling out the developers for focusing too much on collaborations, and the demand for original skins is more than ever.

