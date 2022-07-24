Fortnite: Why can't Fishstick use Thor's Stormbreaker?

Yet another Marvel X Fortnite collaboration is making headlines. This time around, it's Thor Odinson. To commemorate the launch of the film Thor: Love & Thunder, Epic Games has recently dropped the Gods of Thunder pack. Despite the impressive outfits and other cosmetic items, it is the Stormbreaker that is the talk of the town.

Fortnite now has two different pickaxes from the Thor franchise, namely Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. The former has been present in the game for a long time, but the latter is brand new and is currently the cynosure of debates and questions in the community, with players questioning why Fishstick cannot wield Thor's Stormbreaker.

2x Glider “Mjolnir is Worthy Set” will leave in tonight’s item shop rotationPick it up now to wield Stormbreaker for any skin in V20.30 July 18Bundle Cost: 2,500 Vbucks Stuff Included:- Thor Odison ( Skin )- Mighty Thor ( Skin ) 2x Capes- Storm Breaker- Mjolnir 2x Glider https://t.co/XzNzmGp9Nw

Fishstick is not a South Park joke, but a beloved character from the game who is now part of a rather paradoxical situation that has arisen since the launch of Thor's Stormbeaker. While the online forums swell with speculation, a suitable answer still eludes the masses.

The question has now become wearisome

The question arose when players learned that Fishstick isn't worthy of wielding the Stormbreaker. Since on the Endgame LTM loading screen, Fishstick can be spotted wielding the same weapon, and this self-contradictory event has the entire Fortnite community perplexed.

Online forums, especially Reddit, are brimming with questions of the same nature. This has escalated to such a level that posts have become redundant, and users are now frustrated by answering the same question over and over. The situation has become so disposable that if somebody posts a similar question, they are met with rather condescending answers.

The reason why Fishstick can't wield the Stormbreaker in Fortnite

Like Thor's Mjolnir, the Stormbeaker is also cast from the enchanted Uru. Synonymous with Mjolnir's capacity, the Stormbreaker also can't be wielded by someone who is unworthy. Although nowhere in Thor's lore does it state that Stormbreaker only belongs to the worthy, it continues to defy it.

The community has collectively arrived at the conclusion that the feature emanates from Marvel's deliberate attempt to conserve their interest and push the newly introduced bundle. While the majority agree with the aforementioned reason, some believe that during the LTM, Fishstick was under the influence of the powers of Thor.

Despite the difference in opinion regarding Fishtick's ability, the community is united in their belief that every pickaxe should be traversal, and items should not be restricted to a particular character. Amongst the superfluity of the answers, a response from Reddit user u/Untestedmight offered a fresh perspective into the situation.

The user stated that although the Stormbreaker is free from the parameter of Mjolnir, it still belongs to a Norse God, and as such, requires a sound mind and strong body to handle the might of the weapon that is otherwise used to slay enemies.

Fornite's intervention

Saltyyy @SaltyBoii03



#Fortnite Once the v21.30 update releases, the Stormbreaker Pickaxe and the Stormbreaker's Flight glider will now be able to be equipped with ALL outfits, rather than just being locked to the Thor skins and Captain America! #Fortnite Chapter3Season3 #Fortnite Vibin #Fortnite Leaks Once the v21.30 update releases, the Stormbreaker Pickaxe and the Stormbreaker's Flight glider will now be able to be equipped with ALL outfits, rather than just being locked to the Thor skins and Captain America!#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3Season3 #FortniteVibin #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/L3MEoU6LZ7

Displaced by the upheaval in the community, Epic Games rushed to control the situation. The backlash forced the developers to remove the worthiness clause from the pickaxe and make it traversal. Now, any Fortnite character can wield the Stormbreaker; however, this doesn't apply to Mjolnir.

