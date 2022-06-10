Marvel x Fortnite: Epic Games accused of cheating fans over new Spider-man skin

Yesterday, the first issue of the long anticipated Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comic was released. It's the first of six issues and comes with a code for a free cosmetic, as each one does. The first issue's free cosmetic is incredible and it will certainly be difficult for Epic Games to top that.

The Spider-Man Zero skin looks great and will fortunately be heading to the Item Shop soon. It's an awesome gift for buyers of the comic, but it's good that Epic knew they'd make a lot from releasing it for everyone later.

However, there is a bit of controversy surrounding the Spider-Man Zero skin. It appears that Epic Games may have walked back on how to get the skin that they made a while ago. Fortnite players are a little upset about the change.

Fortnite accused of lying to players over Spider-Man Zero skin

Spider-Man might be the most popular character of all time, and he's also considered the most popular comic hero of all time (Batman may have a case there). When Epic Games secured the rights to his likeness, they did a great deal for themselves.

Spider-Man's presence in the battle pass and his Mythic Web Shooters in the loot pool made Chapter 3 Season 1 one of the best in the game's history.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home skin and bundles were also a hit in the Item Shop. Everybody wanted to get their hands on the Spidey skin. Now that there's another amazing Spider-Man skin, everybody wants to get their hands on it.

Spider-Man Zero skin (Image via Epic Games)

The only problem is that the way to get the skin may have changed. In a blog post that was up on the Epic Games website, they stated this about the skin:

"Purchase an issue of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic (up until December 31, 2023) from the Marvel Comics app. The issue will contain one unique code for its associated Fortnite cosmetic item."

Many players went through that route and spent a little under $5 USD on the issue that was released yesterday so they could get the code. However, FortniteStatus had to make an announcement as to why they weren't receiving the codes.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We are aware of an issue where our blog post about the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book series incorrectly stated the Marvel Comics app as a way to get a code for a Fortnite cosmetic item. The code is only included with a physical (first-print edition) copy of the comic. We are aware of an issue where our blog post about the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book series incorrectly stated the Marvel Comics app as a way to get a code for a Fortnite cosmetic item. The code is only included with a physical (first-print edition) copy of the comic. https://t.co/QRFuzdKIF5

This is essentially a backtrack. They stated in the tweet that the blog post incorrectly noted where users could get the code from, but it was up for a long time.

However, Epic Games did try their best to remedy the situation, saying in a blog post:

"If you have bought Fortnite x Marvel Zero War Issue #1 on Marvel Comics in error, please reach out to Marvel Customer Support and they’ll help provide next steps on getting these bonus cosmetics with proof of comic purchase."

They also noted that Marvel Unlimited subscribers would eventually get all six codes after all the issues are released, so there is another way to get the cosmetic.

