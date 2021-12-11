Where to find the Spider-Man Mythic web shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has brought the Marvel hero Spider-Man and his iconic web shooters to the Battle Royale.

The web shooters in Fortnite work just like they do in Spider-Man's normal universe. In fact, some say they work better in the Epic Games BR than they do in Marvel's Avengers.

If you want to give them a try, you will have to find them on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map. There are a ton of locations that may have the web shooters. Just look for the backpacks attached to a surface with Spider-Man's webbing.

Spider-Man's web shooter locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

YouTuber Perfect Score put together a video that showcases some of the web shooter locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. As Spider-Man, they approach several backpacks that are holding the web shooters.

The web shooters are a Mythic item and can be used to swing across the island. It is a great mobility item for those who want to travel from point A to point B in seemingly no time at all.

JoeFL96 @JoeFL96 How To Get The *NEW* Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters In Fortnite Chapter 3! 🕷 How To Get The *NEW* Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters In Fortnite Chapter 3! 🕷 https://t.co/WfiCN1bEDQ

The backpacks have a 90% chance of dropping the Mythic "Spider-Man Web Shooters" item according to notorious Fortnite leaker HYPEX. As well, he provided a map showing the location of each backpack.

They are scattered across the newly formed island of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. You should have no problem locating one of these backpacks and getting some web shooters to try out.

HYPEX @HYPEX The "Spider-Man's Web Shooters" Mythic is Live, Here's where you can find it. It has a 90% spawn chance in a backpack attached to walls. The backpack drops heals and a chance for an unlimited or limited version of the item. The limited version has 80 shots! (lmk if this is wrong) The "Spider-Man's Web Shooters" Mythic is Live, Here's where you can find it. It has a 90% spawn chance in a backpack attached to walls. The backpack drops heals and a chance for an unlimited or limited version of the item. The limited version has 80 shots! (lmk if this is wrong) https://t.co/Dlz0ufZeiY

As you can see, there are plenty of backpacks for everyone. Don't hesitate in dropping to the island right on one of these points of interest to use this new Fortnite mobility tool.

The Mythic web shooters can be used with any skin and do come with a limit, so use your new swinging ability wisely while you act out the life of Marvel's infamous wallcrawler.

