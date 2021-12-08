Fortnite Chapter 3's Spider-Man web-swinging mechanics are better than Marvel's Avengers, says the internet

Fortnite Chapter 3 introduced Spider-Man and an extremely fun web-swinging mechanic.
Web swinging around the skyscrapers of New York City is what Spider-Man is known for. Now, players can do that on the island with the start of Chapter 3 Season 1.
Those using the web-swinging mechanic are calling it an absolute blast. In fact, they are going as far as to say the mechanic is better in Fortnite than it is in Marvel's Avengers.
The internet loves Spider-Man's web-swinging more in Fortnite than Marvel's Avengers
Chapter 3 players can swing like Spider-Man with the skin on or not. Spider-Man's web-shooters are an available pickup item that allows this new type of movement mechanic.
With videos being released that showcase the Spider-Man web-shooters in action, loopers are comparing it to the recently released downloadable content that added Spider-Man to Marvel's Avengers.
Marvel's Avengers did not receive much love before Spider-Man being added, and it isn't receiving any after. Many gamers feel it did not do the superhero squad justice.
Fortnite is seen by users as doing Spider-Man the right way. The web-swinging ability is smooth and looks like it will be a lot of fun for those who get their hands on the web-shooters.
The internet can be a cruel place, and Marvel's Avengers is finding that out once again with the release of Spider-Man in Fortnite Chapter 3. So many players are comparing the two.
The majority are not afraid to speak their mind on how Spider-Man's swinging in Epic's offering matches up to the character in the Square Enix developed Avengers title.
The crossovers with pop culture and Fortnite just keep coming. The game has taken Spider-Man and given him to another audience that can either appreciate him or learn about him if they don't already know.
Regardless of if someone thinks the web-swinging in Chapter 3 is better than Marvel's Avengers, the Battle Royale version's mechanic that players will enjoy as long as it lasts.