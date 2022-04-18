Can Captain America use Mjolnir in Fortnite?

One of the biggest crossover events in Fortnite's history took place in Chapter 2 Season 4, when Epic Games brought prominent Marvel characters like Iron Man and Thor onto the island. Staying true to the franchise, the developers also introduced Thor's Mjolnir in the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass as part of the Awakening Challenges.

Just a season before that, Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, arrived on the island. With Epic Games adding Thor's Mjolnir to the mix, many started wondering whether Captain America could wield Mjolnir in the game.

Is Captain America worthy of using the Mjolnir in Fortnite?

In Chapter 2, Epic Games leaned heavily on collaborating with popular Marvel superheroes. This was during the peak of Marvel Phase 3, when Avengers Endgame finally ended the long-running Thanos saga.

The community loved the collab-themed events and crossover skins. One of the main talking points among the community was Thor's Mjolnir. As anyone well acquainted with Marvel lore and comics will know, only someone who is worthy can pick the hammer, thus letting them use the power of Thor himself.

With both Thor's Mjolnir and Captain America being present in the game, the community started questioning whether Captain America was worthy of wielding Mjolnir in Fortnite.

Currently, only two outfits can wield the Mjolnir pickaxe in its original form in Fortnite, Thor and Captain America. When paired with any other skin, Mjolnir turns into a regular pickaxe.

BD @BrandonDavisBD Captain America. Wearing a Sentinel head. Carrying Thor's hammer. Looking at Iron Man. In #Fortnite . 2020 is wild. Captain America. Wearing a Sentinel head. Carrying Thor's hammer. Looking at Iron Man. In #Fortnite. 2020 is wild. https://t.co/pZpBk67e13

Captain America can pick up and use Mjolnir in Fortnite because he proved himself worthy in the comics, which was also revealed during the end battle of Avengers: Endgame. The superhero could lift the Mjolnir and use all of its powers, similar to Thor. Thus, Epic Games paying homage to Avengers was a welcome move by all fans.

However, players cannot strike other players with thunder or lightning with the hammer. Moreover, apart from Captain America, there are a few more characters who could be worthy enough to lift Mjolnir in the game.

