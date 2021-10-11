Top 5 Fortnite skins that are worthy of the Mjolnir 

Fortnite released the Mjolnir way back in Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass as part of the Awakening Challenges when the entire game was going through a Marvel Comics phase. As the collaboration between Marvel and Fortnite continues, more outfits from the comics are added to the game every season. This has still made players perplexed about who can wield Thor's hammer.

According to Marvel lore, Thor's hammer can only be picked up by someone who is considered worthy. Only two outfits can wield the Mjolnir pickaxe in its original form in Fortnite, Thor and Captain America. If Mjolnir is equipped with any other skin, it will turn into a regular pickaxe. Captain America is able to pick up the Mjolnir in Fortnite because he proved himself to be worthy in the comics, which was also shown at the climax of the incredibly popular Avengers: Endgame film.

However, to understand who else is worthy, loopers need to dive deep into the myth behind the hammer.

Fortnite skins that should be able to lift the Mjolnir

1) Deadpool

Deadpool lifted the Mjolnir in the comic Deadpool #37 and pretended to be the God of Thunder (Image via Shortpedia Voices)

Strangely enough, the unworthy member of the X-Men is actually worthy of Thor's hammer and there is evidence of him picking it up and becoming his own version of the God of Thunder. However, in true Deadpool fashion, he did use his tricks in the comics as well and it was later revealed that the Mjolnir he was wielding was, in fact, fake. Therefore, allowing the Deadpool outfit to carry the Mjolnir in Fortnite will be comic "accurate."

2) Loki

Thor's adopted brother has lifted the hammer in comics and in movies as well. In Thor 2, the scene which had Loki lifting the hammer was removed from the movie after its release. However, there is enough evidence that the son of Laufey, King of Jotunhiem, can lift the Mjolnir.

3) Batman

This crossover must be dealt with caution even though it seems plausible (Image via CBR)

While this option might enrage many Marvel fans, everyone is well aware of the sacrifices Bruce Wayne has made to keep the city of Gotham from falling into anarchy. DC Comics' Batman is the one of the longest running comic book series in history and while he has chosen the path of vain a few times, Batman's legacy is certainly one of inspiration, kindness, and utter bravery. This makes him a human equal to the God of Thunder and worthy of the hammer in Fortnite.

4) Storm

💎🔥 white queen/ambassador of edenia 💎🔥 @tanyaambassador Storm has held Mjolnir. In fact, she could have become an actual Goddess, but she rejected Lok's offer. you mcu fanboys better not drag storm she will destroy hammer boy and he send him back to asgard clowns Storm has held Mjolnir. In fact, she could have become an actual Goddess, but she rejected Lok's offer. you mcu fanboys better not drag storm she will destroy hammer boy and he send him back to asgard clowns https://t.co/jqPMNzRrPl

The popular female member of the X-Men with the incredible power of weather manipulation has often dealt with thunder and lightning with ease. There is also evidence in the comics that Storm is able to lift and wield Mjolnir with ease. It was later discovered that she had been tricked by Loki. Nonetheless, Storm's Fortnite skin could perhaps be the most suited character to hold a hammer that can control thunder.

5) Matt Murdock

Daredevil is a classic example of a superhero who goes all out to protect others before themselves. This has often been the logic behind Mjolnir's 'worthy' factor. While Odin's spell was a secret, it seems as if Daredevil and Captain America both fit the same bill when it comes to being selfless in their fights against the powers of evil.

