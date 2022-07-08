Fortnite: Thor - Love and Thunder collab sparks outrage due to major inconsistency

Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor are two of the best Fortnite skins to be released in recent times. For the price of 2,500 V-Bucks, the Gods Of Thunder pack is a steal, with 10 cosmetics, numerous styles, and reactive gear. However, not everyone was glad about it.

While there is nothing wrong with the collaboration or skins, many fans are disgruntled about the fact that the Stormbreaker pickaxe is character-locked. However, this is not novel to the game. For instance, the Cube Queen's Procession Glider is usable only by her.

Nevertheless, unlike the Cube Queen's Glider, Epic Games themselves have showcased Fishstick wielding Stormbreaker in the Fortnite X Avengers: Endgame trailer. Since he cannot currently wield it in-game, many in the community feel cheated by the developers. But is that really the case?

Epic Games accused of misleading players into believing that other skins could wield Stormbreaker in Fortnite

Exclusive or character-bound cosmetics are a new phenomena in Fortnite. They have been around for a while now, and with good reason. For instance, only the original Thor and Captain America skins can wield Mjolnir. This is a direct reference to the events occurring in the MCU and stays true to the lore.

However, things are different with Stormbreaker. Since Epic Games already showcased Fishstick wielding it back in 2019, not allowing the character to wield it in-game is being considered a low blow by many.

Fans took to Reddit to share their frustration:

Since cinematic trailers are mostly marketing gimmicks, one cannot hold the fallacy against Epic Games. However, there is another character who wields Stormbreaker in the MCU, yet he cannot use it in-game.

During the final battle in Avengers: Endgame, Thanos took control of Stormbreaker and was about to kill Thor. Thus, if Epic Games wanted to stay true to the lore, he should have wielded the weapon in Fortnite as well.

Given that The Russo Brothers themselves have verified that anyone can wield Stormbreaker, this makes the pickaxe's particularity directly against the lore. However, there is a reason behind this.

Exclusivity is part of the collaboration

Much like the recent fiasco surrounding Gaara's Sand Cloud Glider, it would seem that Epic Games has had to hardlock Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. While this is truly unfair given that some of it goes against the lore, it is highly doubtful whether the developers have a say in it.

Since the characters are the legal property of Disney, they set the terms and conditions for this collaboration. It is likely that they wanted to keep these cosmetics limited to certain characters to avoid being used by DCU skins. While there is no official statement on this, there is no other logical explanation.

Even if Epic Games wanted to allow Fishstick and Thanos to wield Stormbreaker in Fortnite, it would first have to be approved by Disney. While this can be labeled under the "top-10 anime betrayals" of the gaming world, there is nothing that the developers can do. The only other option would be to cancel the collaboration with Disney.

However, with the way things are, that will not happen anytime soon. Those who purchase the Gods Of Thunder pack in Fortnite will have to be content with using Stormbreaker with Thor Odinson, Mighty Thor, Captain America, and Thor.

