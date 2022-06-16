Fortnite: Fishstick dies a brutal death amidst the IO vs. Seven war yet again

Epic Games has introduced several interesting characters in Fortnite through the lore of the game. However, there has hardly been anyone more interesting than Fishstick. The popular fish character came from an unknown reality and somehow managed to escape the Loop. But he died during a mission alongside Batman in the Batman: Zero Point Issue 4.

Clearly, Fishstick's death in the DC comic was unfortunate. He was an extremely beloved character, and his demise upset a lot of players. However, if that was hard for players to go through, it was even more brutal when Epic Games killed the character for the second time in its Marvel comic book collaboration.

In the most recent Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War issue #1, Fishstick dies yet again. Unlike his first death, this one is much more horrible as a piece of shrapnel pierces right through his gut, and he bleeds out during the war between IO and The Seven. Clearly, Fishstick's luck in the metaverse is much worse than that of Peely.

Fishstick in Fortnite might be the most unfortunate character ever

Back in Chapter 2 Season 6, Batman and some rogue bandits managed to escape the Loop. Eternal Voyager, Bandolette, Magnus, and Fishstick were some of the characters who managed to make it out of the Loop. Even though Batman and others broke free, the fight still followed them. Unfortunately, the vigilante of Gotham City couldn't save Fishstick from dying in this fight.

Although Fishstick had died, Epic Games brought back a snapshot of him. Pirate Fishstick debuted in the first issue of the Marvel Zero War comic and was a creation of the Loop. He fought for the Resistance in their war against the Imagined Order. Sadly, even though The Resistance emerged victorious, Pirate Fishstick couldn't stay alive to see the peace.

The latest issue of the Marvel Zero War comic depicts the death of the Pirate Fishstick snapshot. 8-Ball vs. Scratch saw the beloved character lying down in the debris, with shrapnel inside him. 8-Ball was devastated to see Fishstick die, but The Foundation told him it was only a snapshot. This reassured 8-Ball for a moment before the Foundation told him that the real Fishstick had died long ago.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 comes with a free Spider-Man skin

The latest issue of the Marvel Zero War comic might be the bearer of sad news, but it also comes with a surprise. If players were upset to hear about the second death of Fishstick in Fortnite, they could cheer themselves up with a free Spider-Man skin that comes with the comic.

Anyone who purchases the comic gets a code for the Spider-Man Zero skin. The all-new exclusive Marvel skin will not appear in the item shop or any future Battle Pass. The Zero War comics are the only way players can get these exclusive skins.

The Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War is a four-part comic series. Fans already know that the first issue includes an exclusive Spider-Man skin. This means that the three upcoming issues might also include exclusive Marvel cosmetics.

