"Batman is opening up a portal to omniverse": MoistCr1TiKaL's 15-second summary of the Fortnite lore will leave you in splits

The Fortnite lore spans over 3 Chapters that include 21 Seasons and counting. A story that has been going on for almost five years now will certainly be hard for a beginner to understand.

OGs and hardcore fans might remember the lore down to every small detail. On the other hand, beginners might need a crash course on the history of the Zero Point to understand what is happening around the island.

Popular Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr. recently found himself in a similar situation. During the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event, the streamer was trying to summarize the Fortnite lore so far. His description of "the Batman Who Laughs opening a portal to the omniverse" left the entire community in splits.

Charlie doesn't actively stream Epic Games' battle royale title, and most of his audience would probably not be up to date with what has been going on in the game. Nevertheless, the Twitch streamer still managed to entertain his fans with the humorous narration of the storyline.

MoitCr1TiKaL streams Fortnite in the most hilarious manner possible

Epic Games is aiming to build a metaverse in its battle royale title, which includes an original storyline filled with various pop culture collaborations.

Loopers have players with several characters from the Marvel and DC multiverse. Most recently, they saw Naruto help fend off the threat of the Cube Queen in Chapter 2 Season 8. Following this, Dr Strange also joined The Resistance in their war against the Imagined Order.

Given the fact that MoistCr1TiKaL hasn't followed up on anything that has been going on on the island, he gave the most botched-up description of the lore.

Explaining to his fans why Chapter 3 Season 2's live event started with players in the space, he erroneously brought up the Cube Queen, who disappeared long ago.

"Based on what I know about the Fortnite Lore, we're in space because the Batman Who Laughs might be tearing open a portal to the omniverse now with the Cube Queen and the Abductors, and we have to stop her or suffocate Geno or something, maybe."

Charlie brought up the Abductors from Chapter 2 Season 7, and the Cube Queen from Season 8 during the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event, and he couldn't be further away from the truth.

MoistCr1TiKaL is the savior needed to defeat Geno in Fortnite Chapter 3

In his hilarious 15-second-long description of the lore, Charlie got at least one thing right. After The Seven crushed Dr Slone in Chapter 2 Season 8, Geno has taken matters into its own hands. The IO is coming back stronger, and the island might need saving again.

MoistCr1TiKaL only plays the game when there is a new live event. He previously saved the island from Galactus, partied in the Ariana Grande concert, and teamed up with The Rock to flip the island. After fending off the threat from Dr Slone, Charlie now has his eyes set on taking down Geno in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Clearly, all those who want a light-hearted stream during a live event can watch MoistCr1TiKaL on Twitch once Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 ends. Hopefully, he will once again describe to his new fans how Spider-Man wrapped Geno in his webs as Peely ran him over with a truck.

