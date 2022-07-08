How to get Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor skin in Fortnite

Fortnite has had crossovers with the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now. Even since the Nexus War season, it was clear that Epic Games was building a long-lasting relationship with Disney.

While there have been amazing skins in the past, Chapter 3 is seeing MCU cosmetics reach new heights.

Out of the blue, a few hours ago, two new MCU skins were identified by leakers. Barely after being decrypted, they were added to the Item Shop.

These new skins are none other than Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor, based on the characters from the recently released movie — Thor: Love and Thunder.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Find this godly duo in the Gods of Thunder Pack— available now in the Shop! Become enlightened by the power of wonder & thunderFind this godly duo in the Gods of Thunder Pack— available now in the Shop! Become enlightened by the power of wonder & thunder ⚡️ Find this godly duo in the Gods of Thunder Pack— available now in the Shop! https://t.co/7k2uUYFAtY

Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor skins are stealing spotlight in Fortnite

Before taking a deep dive and talking about the cosmetics, players interested in obtaining them can do so via the Item Shop. While a few content creators may state that there are ways to get the Gods Of Thunder pack for free, that's far from the truth.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey For those curious however, the Gods Of Thunder Pack is 2,500 V-Bucks For those curious however, the Gods Of Thunder Pack is 2,500 V-Bucks https://t.co/YGyHhDeXRp

Aside from being gifted (which entails someone spending V-Bucks to buy them), there is no other way. Having said that, the cosmetics cannot be purchased individually.

The entire set costs 2,500 V-Bucks and comes with all the bells and whistles loopers can hope for. Now, it's time to dive into the cosmetics themselves.

The Gods Of Thunder Fortnite pack contains a total of ten cosmetic items. They are:

Thor Odinson - Outfit

Thor's Cape - Back Bling

Mighty Thor - Outfit

Mighty Thor's Cape - Back Bling

Stormbreaker - Pickaxe

Stormbreaker's Flight - Glider

Reformed Mjolnir - Pickaxe

Mjolnir's Flight - Glider

Bring The Hammer Down - Emote

Gods Of Thunder - Loading Screen

Right off the bat, it's clear that this pack has value written all over it. To put this into perspective, each individual skin has four different styles, while the individual pickaxes have two each.

That being said, there are two tiny drawbacks:

Players are free to use any Back Bling but cannot use other capes on either skin. Stormbreaker Pickaxe cannot be used by other characters.

Nevertheless, the skins are an absolute treat for Marvel fans in Fortnite. While there's no denying that the older Thor skin still looks fantastic, these look more modernized and use newer design tools and software.

Are Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor skins worth it? (Personal take)

Coming from someone who loves the MCU, the skins are brilliant in every way. Keeping the value for money aspect aside, these are probably the best superhero skins Epic has introduced to Fortnite.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Both of the new skins (Mighty Thor & Thor Odinson) can use the original Mjolnir pickaxe from Chapter 2 - Season 4. Both of the new skins (Mighty Thor & Thor Odinson) can use the original Mjolnir pickaxe from Chapter 2 - Season 4. https://t.co/z4vusRdQdX

That being said, the answer is yes. Loopers with 2,500 V-Bucks to spare and those trying to complete their MCU skin collection should go ahead and get the Gods Of Thunder pack. However, there's no need to rush as it should remain in the Item Shop for some time.

