Fortnite: 'The Band' emote concept turns into an instant hit among players

A concept emote has surfaced in the Fortnite community. Called the Band, it suggests a synced emote that can multiple players join in; something similar to the already popular Shanty for a Squad emote.

Emotes are the second most-sought-after items in Fortnite, held in place by outfits. The game has a massive repository that contains a multitude of them, ranging from the original in-game ones to the Icon series. Over the years, players have amassed a profusion of emotes, which they now flaunt as tokens of being OGs.

Over the years, Fortnite has introduced a pletora of user-suggested additions to the game — and continues to do so. Many of the game's beloved features and outfits have been sourced from the community suggestion pools. When it comes to maintaining a rapport with the players, Epic Games is very adept at it.

Fortnite is on a fastrack to introduce multiple user-synced emotes

Recently, a Reddit user posted a concept of an emote on Fortnite's subreddit. The suggestion is about a synced one called the Band. While emoting, multiple gamers, equipped with the same emote, can join in and play different instruments to the tune of a specific music like the game's theme.

The Acapella-type concept has taken the community by storm and players are excited to see a refreshing new concept. What appeals to them the most is the ability to join in with a different instrument and enact a specific but unique role. Although the game has many similar emotes, they are only synced to yield a stereo effect.

Players are so impressed by the concept that they have cirumnavigated the brutal scrutiny and are debating a justified price instead. They have started a quasi-bidwar and are establishing why the emote, if materialized, should be made available at a certain price.

One thing that percolates from this is the community's concesus that creating the emote will require resources and is technically challenging, thus majorly impacting the price point. Players are even suggesting the addition of new instruments and a choice of songs/themes to perform.

The concept suggestion conveniently coincides with the leaks about the Jug Band emote. The upcoming emote is exactly what the user has suggested, but plays Lady Gaga's Poker Face. This coincidence has left fans asking if the user who suggested the concept is a clairvoyant. The Jug Band emote will soon be available in the item shop, but its price hasn't been disclosed yet.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG



We might receive her previously leaked As found by @FNLeaksAndInfo , the brand new Jug Band synced emote plays the song 'Poker Face' by Lady Gaga!We might receive her previously leaked #Fortnite concert soon. As found by @FNLeaksAndInfo, the brand new Jug Band synced emote plays the song 'Poker Face' by Lady Gaga! We might receive her previously leaked #Fortnite concert soon. https://t.co/6ZxQSpi73T

The Jug Band emote is yet another clue that hints towards an upcoming concert that will be headlined by Lady Gaga. Recently, her songs have become predominant in Fortnite. From September 8 onwards, Icon Radio will feature her songs along with other artists. Now, the Poker Face emote also suggests something similar.

Fortnite is very entertaining when it comes to user suggestions. Recently, the developers organized a competition where players submitted their concepts of outfits for the upcoming Fortnitemares 2022. Of these, two have been selected and will be featured in-game during the event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan