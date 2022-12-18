Best Witcher 3 Next-Gen settings for RTX 3060 Ti (with and without ray-tracing)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen update improves the 2015 role-playing title's graphics to a great extent. The latest patch has done wonders for the title. With the addition of ray-tracing, the game's world feels much more real and breathtaking. However, this comes at a cost and requires more powerful hardware to deliver consistent framerates.

RTX 3060 Ti is a mid-range GPU from Nvidia that was launched in December 2020. The card delivers sufficient performance at 1080p as well as 1440p. Despite being a two-year-old mid-range offering, it has aged like wine. It runs all new releases with ease at the aforementioned resolutions.

That said, some compromises in terms of visual quality may have to be made to maintain decent framerates, depending on the game you're playing. This article offers the best possible Witcher 3 graphics settings to use with RTX 3060 Ti.

RTX 3060 Ti runs Witcher 3 perfectly with ray-tracing off

RTX 3060 Ti can run the title at 1080p as well as at 1440p. However, with ray-tracing enabled, the performance can see a drop from time to time. Hence, it is suggested that you keep the feature disabled throughout your playthrough.

That said, the optimized ray-tracing settings suggested in this article will ensure you get enough FPS that the gameplay experience is decent. Here are the best settings to use in Witcher 3 with RTX 3060 Ti:

Without ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Anti-Aliasing: TAAU

TAAU Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off*

Off* Blur: Off*

Off* Bloom: On*

On* Depth of Field: Off*

Off* Chromatic Aberration: Off*

Off* Vignetting: Off*

Off* Light Shafts: Off*

Off* Camera Lens Effects: Off*

Nvidia HairWorks: On

On Nvidia HairWorks AA: 8

8 Nvidia HairWorks Preset: High

Number of Background Characters: Ultra+

Ultra+ Shadow Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Terrain Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Water Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+

Ultra+ Grass Density: Ultra+

Ultra+ Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

With ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On

On Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: Medium

Motion Blur: Off*

Off* Blur: Off*

Off* Bloom: On*

On* Depth of Field: Off*

Off* Chromatic Aberration: Off*

Off* Vignetting: Off*

Off* Light Shafts: Off*

Off* Camera Lens Effects: Off*

Nvidia HairWorks: Off

Number of Background Characters: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Terrain Quality: High

High Water Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Visibility Range: Medium

Medium Grass Density: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Detail Level: High

Note

The settings marked with * can be set according to the user's personal preferences and do not have a major impact on performance. To use ray-tracing and Nvidia DLSS, players will have to run the game in DirectX 12.

These are the best settings to use in Witcher 3 with the RTX 3060 Ti. If you are playing without ray-tracing, stick to the DirectX 11 mode, as DirectX 12 is known to cause several performance issues. They can range from stutters to random frame drops.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen update is now available for download on PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

