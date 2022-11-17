Best Warzone 2.0 settings for RTX 3060 Ti

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 finally out, Activision's latest title brings with it several new additions and changes over its prequel. Warzone 2.0 has received major graphical upgrades along with improvements on numerous fronts, marking the beginning of a new era for the franchise.
Being a mid-tier GPU from Nvidia, the RTX 3060 Ti is capable of high-performance gaming in 1080p and 1440p, and can easily run most triple-A titles in maximum settings while delivering incredible frame rates. However, Warzone 2.0, being a next-generation title, is quite demanding on one's hardware and system resources.
This guide discusses the optimal Warzone 2.0 settings for the RTX 3060 Ti, providing users with the best visuals and the fastest framerate possible in the battle royale title.
Warzone 2.0's graphics are brought to life by the RTX 3060 Ti
As expected, Warzone 2.0 allows players to customize various graphical settings, even giving fans the freedom to tweak minor aspects of a visual effect. This has brought about tremendous changes in terms of customizability, which were absent from previous titles in the series. Here are the best settings for Warzone 2.0:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 3060 Ti
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: High
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: On
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: Ultra
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Low
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These settings will ensure an optimal experience for most players. It is essential to note here that these settings are optimized for 1080p gaming. Gamers should also use these settings as their starting point and then adjust them based on their own preferences.
As fans make these changes, it is also recommended to update their GPU drivers to the latest version to ensure a flawless Warzone 2.0 gaming experience.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, is now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.