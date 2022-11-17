Best Warzone 2.0 settings for RTX 3060 Ti

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 finally out, Activision's latest title brings with it several new additions and changes over its prequel. Warzone 2.0 has received major graphical upgrades along with improvements on numerous fronts, marking the beginning of a new era for the franchise.

Being a mid-tier GPU from Nvidia, the RTX 3060 Ti is capable of high-performance gaming in 1080p and 1440p, and can easily run most triple-A titles in maximum settings while delivering incredible frame rates. However, Warzone 2.0, being a next-generation title, is quite demanding on one's hardware and system resources.

This guide discusses the optimal Warzone 2.0 settings for the RTX 3060 Ti, providing users with the best visuals and the fastest framerate possible in the battle royale title.

Warzone 2.0's graphics are brought to life by the RTX 3060 Ti

As expected, Warzone 2.0 allows players to customize various graphical settings, even giving fans the freedom to tweak minor aspects of a visual effect. This has brought about tremendous changes in terms of customizability, which were absent from previous titles in the series. Here are the best settings for Warzone 2.0:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 3060 Ti

RTX 3060 Ti Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: High

High Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: High

High Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Low Water Caustics: On

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache: Ultra

Ultra Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Low

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

These settings will ensure an optimal experience for most players. It is essential to note here that these settings are optimized for 1080p gaming. Gamers should also use these settings as their starting point and then adjust them based on their own preferences.

As fans make these changes, it is also recommended to update their GPU drivers to the latest version to ensure a flawless Warzone 2.0 gaming experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, is now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

