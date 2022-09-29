5 best GPUs to pair with Intel core i5 13600K

Intel has officially unveiled its 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core i5 13600K on the first day of the Intel Innovation event. The new processor comes with more Efficiency cores as compared to the 12600K from the last gen. This gives a significant multi-core performance boost to this new chip.

Apart from the increase in core count, frequencies have been boosted by a significant margin. All the new chips are now boosted to higher than the 5 GHz mark. The single-core performance has also increased by a solid margin.

All of this makes the Core i5 13600K a great gaming processor. Thus, gamers who pick up this processor need a quality graphics card to get the maximum out of this chip.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

A guide to choosing the best graphics cards for Intel Core i5 13600K

1) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1100)

The MSI RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X (Image via Newegg)

The Geforce RTX 3090 Ti is Nvidia's flagship video card. This high-end BFGPU (Big Ferocious GPU) packs 24 GB of GDDR6X video memory based on a whopping 384-bit memory bus, 10,752 CUDA cores, 336 TMUs (Texture Mapping Units), 112 ROPs (Render Output Units), and a massive 450 W TDP.

EVGA @TEAMEVGA evga.com/products/produ… Now in stock! EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID. Cooled by @Asetek Now in stock! EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID. Cooled by @Asetek evga.com/products/produ… https://t.co/NhBpaHSebx

Overall, this is the best-in-class graphics card. The Core i5 13600K will not bottleneck the 3090 Ti. This makes the 3090 Ti the best graphics card that can be paired with this CPU. However, considering the pricing of this GPU, many gamers might want to avoid this card.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT ($949)

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6950 XT Nitro+ (Image via Newegg)

The Radeon RX 6950 XT is the best offering from Team Red in this generation. This video is a slightly overclocked version of the original RX 6900 XT from 2020. It is around 5-6% slower than the RTX 3090 Ti. Considering the current price reductions, this video card is $150 cheaper than the Nvidia equivalent.

The RX 6950 XT is a great video card for high-end 4K gaming. The GPU will not bottleneck the Core i5 13600K either, which makes for a solid card to pair with the new Core i5.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($600)

The XFX RX 6800 XT Speedster MERC 319 (Image via Newegg)

Following the recent price reduction, the RX 6800 XT is a great option for 4K gaming. The Core i5 13600K is a solid CPU to pair with this video card. Together, the rig will be enough to slay any video game at 1440p or 4K resolutions. However, the build will not cost users thousands of dollars.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 Ti ($610)

The Gigabyte RTX 3070 Ti Gaming (Image via Newegg)

Geforce RTX 3070 Ti is currently a great option for high-end 1440p gaming. This card still sells for slightly more than its MSRP. However, Nvidia Geforce RTX GPUs have a few key benefits over Radeon RX graphics cards.

RTX 3070 Ti will not get bottlenecked by the improved 13th gen Core i5. Thus, those who are looking to play video games at QHD resolutions can opt for this video card.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti ($489)

The MSI RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2x (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3060 Ti is Nvidia's premium 1080p gaming option. This graphics card is around 15% slower than the RTX 3070 and is currently selling for $90 higher than its MSRP, however.

Pairing the 3060 Ti with the Core i5 13600K will make for a solid 1080p gaming rig. However, the 13600K is a bit overkill for this GPU. Users can get the same framerate as the last-gen Core i5 12600K or even a cheaper Ryzen 5 5600 (non-X).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far