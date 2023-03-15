Best WWE 2K23 graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia launched the Geforce RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti, which are solid GPUs for 1440p gaming. The cards have already been replaced by the newer RTX 4070 Ti.

However, this doesn't change the fact that the cards are apt to play the latest sports games on the market, like WWE 2K23 and FIFA 2023.

Since sports titles are generally not very intense, gamers can expect to get away with some mid-range GPUs while playing these titles. RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can run these titles at up to 4K resolution without performance issues.

In this article, we will go over the best settings that will let gamers play the latest sports title at a respectable framerate.

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are solid GPUs for playing WWE 2K23

It is worth noting that both the 3070 and 3070 Ti support the latest technologies like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and DLSS.

Gamers don't need to rely on temporal upscaling to get a solid performance in WWE, however. EA recommends just an RTX 2060 or an RX 5700 for solid framerates at UHD resolution.

Best graphics settings for WWE 2K23 with the RTX 3070

Although the 3070 can run most cards for 4K gaming and is way above the recommended specs, we suggest gamers stick to QHD with this card. The best WWE 2K23 settings for the 3070 are listed below:

Graphics settings

Graphics Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Texture Quality: High

High Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Vsync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: Your monitor's maximum refresh rate.

Your monitor's maximum refresh rate. Action Camera FPS: 60

60 Model Quality: High

High Shadows: On

On Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Reflections: High

High Dynamic Upscaling: Linear

Linear Sharpness: 5

5 Depth of Field: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Motion Blur: As per your preference.

Best graphics settings for WWE 2K23 with the RTX 3070 Ti

It is worth noting that the 3070 Ti is quite a decent card for playing titles like 4K. The card can run WWE 2K23 at high framerates with the settings listed below:

Graphics settings

Graphics Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Texture Quality: High

High Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Vsync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: Your monitor's maximum refresh rate.

Your monitor's maximum refresh rate. Action Camera FPS: 60

60 Model Quality: High

High Shadows: On

On Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Alias: TAA

TAA Reflections: High

High Dynamic Upscaling: Linear

Linear Sharpness: 5

5 Depth of Field: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Motion Blur: As per your preference.

WWE 2K23 is one of the most anticipated sports titles of the year. The game looks visually impressive but isn't very demanding on PC hardware.

Gamers with high-end RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series video cards don't need to worry about framerate issues. Even older, high-end GPUs will suffice.

