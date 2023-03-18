All Samsung phones confirmed to get Android 13

Samsung has lined up multiple smartphones for the Android 13-baed OneUI 5.0 update. While some of these devices have already been updated to the latest version of the operating system, the remainder will receive the same by the third quarter of this year before Android 14 arrives.

The Korean tech giant has launched several smartphones over the past couple of years that will get updated to the latest Android version. The list includes tablets, foldable, budget, and flagship smartphones.

In this article, we have listed all the smartphones expected to be updated to the latest version of Google's smartphone operating system.

Over thirty Samsung Galaxy smartphones are being updated to Android 13-based OneUI 5.0

The Android 13 update is being rolled out to multiple devices, including the three-year-old Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. No devices launched before 2020 will get the update, however. This is because the four-year software support policy was only recently introduced.

Below is the complete list of all the smartphones that will be updated to Android 13. Thus, the list of supported devices is quite long. Spotting a device can be difficult. Therefore, we have separated them by the name of the series.

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note series

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A03

Galaxy M series

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F series

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F23

Galaxy Xcover series

Galaxy Xcover 5

Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021)

While Samsung offers some of the longest software support durations, rising to four years on the latest Galaxy S22 and S23 flagships, the company only supports its budget and low-end devices for a maximum of up to two years. Thus, it makes sense that most smartphones on the Android 13 update list were only launched in or after 2021.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes