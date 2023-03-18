All Samsung phones confirmed to get Android 13

Samsung has lined up multiple smartphones for the Android 13-baed OneUI 5.0 update. While some of these devices have already been updated to the latest version of the operating system, the remainder will receive the same by the third quarter of this year before Android 14 arrives.
The Korean tech giant has launched several smartphones over the past couple of years that will get updated to the latest Android version. The list includes tablets, foldable, budget, and flagship smartphones.
In this article, we have listed all the smartphones expected to be updated to the latest version of Google's smartphone operating system.
Over thirty Samsung Galaxy smartphones are being updated to Android 13-based OneUI 5.0
The Android 13 update is being rolled out to multiple devices, including the three-year-old Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. No devices launched before 2020 will get the update, however. This is because the four-year software support policy was only recently introduced.
Below is the complete list of all the smartphones that will be updated to Android 13. Thus, the list of supported devices is quite long. Spotting a device can be difficult. Therefore, we have separated them by the name of the series.
Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy Note series
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A12 Nacho
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A03
Galaxy M series
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M23
Galaxy F series
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F23
Galaxy Xcover series
- Galaxy Xcover 5
Galaxy Tab series
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021)
While Samsung offers some of the longest software support durations, rising to four years on the latest Galaxy S22 and S23 flagships, the company only supports its budget and low-end devices for a maximum of up to two years. Thus, it makes sense that most smartphones on the Android 13 update list were only launched in or after 2021.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.