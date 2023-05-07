5 best PC gaming headsets for an immersive experience

The best gaming headsets can significantly level up your experience with their crisp and clear audio. Being immersed in a rich environment with crystal-clear sound can do a lot to make you feel at home in a game's world. As the popularity of esports and streaming grows day by day, we're being introduced to some exceptional gaming headsets.

Therefore, we've rounded up our five picks for the best gaming headsets on the market to deliver you the ultimate immersive satisfaction. These picks offer a surround sound experience and extreme comfort, along with the clarity and responsiveness of the microphones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top gaming headsets to consider: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, HyperX Cloud Alpha, and 3 more

1) Corsair HS65 ($59.99)

Device Corsair HS65 Weight 0.62 lbs Audio Dolby audio 7.1 Surround Sound Connection type Wired 3.5mm

The Corsair HS65 features exceptional 7.1 Dolby Surround Sound with one of the best mics available in today's market. Since the headset works with Windows, Mac, smartphones, and the majority of consoles, you can connect it to any device you use to play video games.

Apart from the Corsair logo-emblazoned grille design on each earcup, everything else appears simple and clean. While playing for extended periods, its breathable memory foam leatherette ear pads and headband padding add extra comfort.

Pros

Lightweight and comfortable.

Virtual surround sound by Dolby 7.1.

One of the best microphones in gaming headsets.

Compatible with both PCs and consoles.

Excellent software.

Reasonable price.

Cons

Underwhelming console performance.

No Bluetooth or wireless.

Microphone is not detachable.

2) HyperX Cloud Alpha ($89.99)

Device HyperX Cloud Alpha Weight 0.65 lbs Audio Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound Connection type Wired 3.5mm

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is one of the best wireless gaming headsets that offer premium sound quality at an affordable price. The dual-chamber audio drivers deliver powerful and well-balanced audio.

The headset boasts an over-the-ear design and memory foam cushions made of breathable leatherette fabric, making it comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions. Furthermore, it features a detachable microphone, which is quite convenient.

Pros

Powerful and crisp audio.

Detachable microphone.

Great build quality.

Exceptional noise isolation.

Parts are replaceable.

Cons

Tiny peaks and dips in the frequency curve.

Lacking any extra features.

3) Razer BlackShark V2 ($99.99)

Device Razer BlackShark V2 Weight 0.57 lbs Audio THX 7.1 Surround Sound Connection type 3.5mm

The Razer BlackShark V2 is a remarkable gaming headset that delivers excellent sound quality with its THX 7.1 Surround Sound and high quality 50 millimeter Triforce Titanium audio drivers.

The ear cushions feature cooling gel to ensure your ears remain comfortable even during long gaming sessions. Most importantly, the gaming headset's detachable mic provides crystal-clear audio during online play and adds versatility for those who want to use it to record music and more.

Pros

Incredibly cozy.

Excellent audio quality.

Detachable Mic.

Easily adjustableheadband.

Integrated USB sound card.

Cons

Music playback performance is mediocre.

Exposed wire can be easily damaged.

4) SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 ($199.99)

Device SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Weight 0.71 lbs Audio 360° spatial audio Connection type Wireless USB-C Dongle

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is the ideal gaming headset for the majority of players, providing a secure fit, premium audio, and cutting-edge features at a reasonable price. Its surround-sound Nova Acoustic system creates an immersive experience, and dual-audio streams enable multiple connections at once.

The audio quality is further enhanced by the Clearcast Gen 2 noise-canceling microphone, which provides crystal-clear audio during in-game communication. The Arctis Nova 7's headband is a durable, lightweight steel construction and its adjustability guarantees a perfect fit for all head sizes.

Pros

Excellent spatial audio.

Dual audio streams.

Rotating ear cups.

Ear controls for volume, mute, and more.

Long-lasting battery.

Bluetooth and 2.4GHz simultaneously.

Compatibility with multiple platforms.

Cons

Lack of active noise cancellation.

Mic performance is underwhelming.

5) SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro ($349.99)

Device SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Weight 0.74 lbs Audio 360° spatial audio Connection type Wireless

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is an exceptional gaming headset as it's designed for gamers who want the absolute best in comfort, sound quality, and versatility. The sound quality is outstanding, as its DTS Headphone X Surround Sound technology provides an immersive and realistic soundstage.

The Clearcast Gen 2 AI-powered microphone handles noise cancellation, and it conveniently retracts into the ear cup for single-player play. The Arctis Nova Pro's height-adjustable rotating ear cups, flexible suspension band, and pivoting hangers deliver maximum comfort during long gaming sessions.

Pros

Excellent noise cancellation.

Immersive and realistic sound.

Great microphone.

Adjustable headband.

Easily accessible controls.

Dual battery system.

Compatible with multiple platforms.

Cons

Expensive.

Mic's noise cancellation is underwhelming.

Closing Thoughts

The sound effects must always be precise, as this is one of the fundamental aspects of winning in the virtual world of your video games. Whether you're a casual or a competitive player, a streamer, or anything in between, these are the ideal gaming headsets to elevate your experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

