5 best free games like GTA Vice City for PC in 2023

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise is undoubtedly one of the most popular in existence. Since the release of GTA III and Vice City, developer Rockstar Games has continued to revolutionize the gaming industry and inspire other studios to have a go at the open-world genre. While many titles like GTA are available today, most of them are quite expensive.

Fortunately, there are a plethora of alternatives available on PC that are completely free of cost. While they cannot compete with Rockstar Games' titles, they do a good job of utilizing some of their best aspects. Having said that, here are five of the best free games like GTA Vice City on PC in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

APB Reloaded, Undefeated, and more free games like GTA Vice City for PC in 2023

1) Capsa

Capsa is an exploration-based multiplayer game. It is set in a sprawling tropical landmass that features beaches, docks, and a lot more that reminds players of Vice City's map. All of them have the option to alter the looks of their in-game characters. They can then explore the entirity of the map with their friends via horses, cars, and boats that are also customizable.

Capsa's visual effects are quite satisfactory and most players should not face any difficulties while running the game on their PCs. It was released on February 4, 2022, and is available on Steam.

2) APB Reloaded

APB Reloaded is a third-person open-world shooter game that features several elements inspired by the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Players get access to a range of weapons, cars, and in-depth character customization options. However, one of the best elements of APB Reloaded is its multiplayer that lets players play together or against real-life gamers.

Despite being released in December 2011, APB Reloaded's graphics and progression system measures up quite well as per 2023's standards. The game has been developed by Reloaded Productions and is listed on Steam for free.

3) XERA: Survival

XERA: Survival is a third-person survival and adventure shooter game. Like GTA Vice City, players are given control of a variety of weapons and an open-world map. However, XERA: Survival takes a few steps further in the right direction by including a multiplayer feature.

Besides other participants, they also have to fight off NPC robots that populate their world. Taking advantage of the multiplayer element, players can form groups and build their own base of operations. They can also perform raids to loot supplies and further strengthen their stronghold. Those interested can find XERA: Survival on Steam.

4) Undefeated

Undefeated is a free-to-play open-world game that lets players play the role of a superhero. It is set in a small city that looks pretty similar to Vice City. However, players rely on their super powers and abilities instead of vehicles and weapons to overcome their adversaries.

While the game is comparatively short, that factor should not act as a major detractor. Undefeated is quite fun to play according to the majority of player reviews. It only takes up to 3 GB of storage space and can be downloaded on PC from Steam.

5) Gangstar New York

Gangstar New York is another entry in the popular Gangstar franchise developed by Gameloft. The series consists of some of the best games like GTA Vice City on Android. Akin to its peers, Gangstar New York features several open-world elements. Players can ride in stylish cars and utilize various types of weapons to take control of the city.

Gameloft has also implemented a multiplayer feature within Gangstar New York that lets players interact with the global gaming community. No compromise has been made on the visual aspect as well and it only requires 5 GB of storage space.

Poll : 0 votes