How to play GTA Vice City Stories on Android mobile devices? (2024)

GTA Vice City Stories is one of the few 3D Universe Grand Theft Auto titles yet to debut on mobile platforms. Rockstar Games initially released it on the PlayStation Portable in October 2006 and later ported it to PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3. After that, the game kind of disappeared from the market due to its unavailability. However, emulators are a great way to play old games, and Vice City Stories is no exception.

With that being said, this article briefly explains how you can play GTA Vice City Stories on Android smartphones in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

How to download GTA Vice City Stories on Android in 2024

Unlike other GTA mobile games, Vice City Stories has no official APK file or download link. Therefore, we have to use third-party modded files and emulators to run it on Android smartphones.

First, download the game’s PSP ISO file from the EmulatorGames.net website. Next, you’ll require a Zip file archiver application. And lastly, you’ll need the PPSSPP emulator installed on your Android smartphone. Fortunately, the latter two can be directly downloaded from the Google Play Store. The following are the links:

Once everything has been downloaded, you can start playing the popular Android GTA game. These are the steps:

Open the Zip file archiver application and locate the downloaded game file (should be a .7z file). Extract the game file. It may take a few minutes. Next, replace the .7z extension with .zip and rename the file. Open the PPSSPP emulator application and select the ‘Create or Choose a PSP folder’ option. Locate the folder where you’ve extracted the GTA Vice City Stories game files and press ‘Select Folder.’ GTA Vice City Stories should appear on the home screen of the PPSSPP emulator. Tap the icon to open the game and play.

Depending on your Android Smartphone's specifications, you may also need to adjust your game and emulator settings. It varies from user to user, so we advise you to make the adjustments by yourselves.

Rockstar ported many games from the Grand Theft Auto series to smartphone devices, which are well-received by the mobile gaming community. The PPSSPP emulator can also be run on Windows and iOS, allowing you to play GTA Vice City Stories on multiple platforms.

However, since the actual game file is not from an official source, readers are advised to exercise caution while running non-Google Play Store files on their devices.

If you don’t want to take the risk, you can download GTA San Andreas apk, officially offered by both Rockstar Games and Netflix.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you going to try GTA VCS on Android? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion