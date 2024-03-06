5 GTA mobile games available in 2024

GTA mobile games have come a long way from being lower versions of their PC and console counterparts. With Rockstar Games putting quite a lot of effort into porting their titles for handheld devices, players now have a good collection of Grand Theft Auto games on mobile phones. This is quite amazing since playing these titles while not sitting in front of a big screen has spiked their popularity.

However, not everybody knows about some of the best GTA mobile games they can download and play in 2024. This is quite common because the main focus of the studio, as well as the Grand Theft Auto community, is on the upcoming title.

So, this article will list five GTA mobile games that you can enjoy right now without having to use your PC or console.

Vice City, San Andreas, and 3 other GTA mobile games you can play in 2024

1) GTA Vice City

Vice City is an iconic title in the series and one of the GTA mobile games available in 2024. You can download it directly from your device's store and start playing it. Now that Netflix has released its version of the Vice City Definitive Edition, you have the option of enjoying the game with improved graphics.

This version also has better lighting that matches the original game and feels much more natural. Most of the bugs have also been resolved, and the game runs smoothly on mobile devices. This makes it highly enjoyable and entertaining.

2) GTA San Andreas

San Andreas is another GTA mobile game you can play in 2024. This classy title has all the action you want and a tight-knit storyline that also roller-coasters from time to time.

CJ is just as funny and daring in the game's mobile version as he is in others. The only difference is that you don't need to press many buttons to perform actions, as most of them have been simplified to be used on a handheld device with a touch screen. The Netflix version of its Definitive Edition is beautiful and runs like a dream on mobiles. You can download the GTA San Andreas APK directly from the stores as well.

3) GTA 3

GTA 3 was the first title in the 3D universe and is also available as one of the GTA mobile games you can enjoy and revisit in 2024 before the GTA 6 trailer 2—and eventually, the game—rolls out for the public. Grand Theft Auto 3 offers a decent story with a silent protagonist who introduces you to Liberty City.

Since this location makes an appearance often in the series, it is great to once again explore it on mobile. The game runs quite well on handheld devices and offers a similar experience to that on PCs and consoles. Some of the features have been simplified so you can easily use them without worrying about the lack of buttons. Overall, the game offers a good experience overall.

4) GTA Liberty City Stories

While Liberty City Stories rolled out after GTA 3, it tells the story of Tony Cipriani and what he did before the events of the latter. Although it's not one of the best GTA mobile games you can enjoy in 2024, it certainly feels different. You'll notice several differences between the two games' maps, even though they're both set in Liberty City.

Liberty City Stories on mobile runs quite well and doesn't feel sluggish. The graphics look good, and no major bugs will ruin your gaming experience. While Netflix did not remaster and roll it out with the trilogy, fans expect it to be the next title to receive an overhaul. However, even without it, the game is great, and the story makes up for the disadvantages.

5) GTA Chinatown Wars

Chinatown Wars is one of the best GTA mobile games simply because it was made for handheld devices in the first place. The game has a top-down POV that feels pleasantly unique. It doesn't hinder the performance or the overall experience and is rather refreshing for most players.

The game itself is quite good and has an engaging storyline. There are also some amazing features in GTA Chinatown Wars that Rockstar Games never brought back in other series titles. Fans who have played the game can revisit it, and those who have yet to give it a try should jump right in.

