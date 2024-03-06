5 reasons to play GTA San Andreas in 2024

GTA San Andreas, one of Rockstar Games' most acclaimed titles of all time, launched in 2004. There were a lot of expectations for the game after the success of its predecessor, GTA Vice City, and it managed to surpass them all. San Andreas will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year, and it is still one of the best video games ever made.

Although the visual effects are certainly outdated by modern standards, those willing to look past this minor downside are in for a fun and entertaining ride that lasts several hours. For those interested, here are five reasons to play Grand Theft Auto San Andreas in 2024.

Interesting characters and 4 more reasons to play GTA San Andreas in 2024

1) One of the best GTA games of all time

Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest names in the gaming industry and has been so for a while. So it speaks volumes when fans hail GTA San Andreas as one of its best installments. The game has all the elements one expects in a GTA game and much more.

In fact, many of its features are absent even in the series' current latest installment, GTA 5. Hence, those looking for a unique and worthwhile gaming experience should definitely pick up San Andreas. In addition to consoles and PC, the Rockstar Games title is currently available on mobile as well.

2) Engaging story

Rockstar has made a name for itself by developing games with great features and also crafting gripping storylines. GTA San Andreas is a fine example of this, as it explores the themes of friendship and betrayal.

The plot is serious when it needs to be, but it also inserts touches of humor at the right moments to elicit chuckles. This combination results in a deeply enjoyable narrative. This is a primary reason for the game's critical success and long-standing popularity among fans.

3) Great characters

GTA San Andreas' lead character, Carl CJ Johnson, is arguably the most beloved GTA protagonist ever. He is charismatic, cares for his loved ones, and has impeccable comedic timing. However, he alone isn't what makes San Andreas fun.

Characters like Ryder, Cesar Vialpando, and Big Smoke are easy to connect with and just as memorable as CJ. This is also why the major plot twists in the game invoke the intended emotions out of players.

Additionally, GTA San Andreas' primary antagonist, Frank Tenpenny, voiced by Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson, is one of the most evil and iconic characters in the GTA series.

4) Fun gameplay mechanics

As mentioned earlier, GTA San Andreas has some features and gameplay mechanics that can't be found in GTA 5. For instance, it has a map that includes three major cities, many accessible restaurants and interiors, the ability to talk with NPCs, and more.

Players can hit the gym as CJ to develop a muscular physique and learn different fighting styles to use in melee combat. While many hope to see these features return in GTA 6, it remains to be seen if Rockstar implements them. Those who are interested in seeing how these features work can do so right now by playing GTA San Andreas.

5) Can keep you entertained while waiting for GTA 6

It is no secret that GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time. Rockstar Games has released a trailer for the upcoming title, but the game will only come out at some point in 2025.

Those looking for something enjoyable in the meantime should pick up GTA San Andreas. They will have something to keep you entertained until GTA 6 trailer 2 gets released, and it will also give them a different experience than GTA Online.

Check out more GTA content from Sportskeeda:

Cluckin Bell Farm Raid II Confirmed things in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid II GTA 6 Cluckin Bell Farm Raid II Cluckin Bell Farm Raid vehicles II Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor II GTA 6 development

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : How many GTA games have you played? More than 3 Less than 3 0 votes