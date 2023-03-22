How to choose the perfect gaming headset

Gaming headsets have become a must-have for players of different titles. These devices are essential, especially when you're playing a multiplayer game, as they help you communicate with your teammates.

There are several factors to consider when choosing the perfect gaming headset. You must carefully choose the features that you need the most for gaming.

This article lists the top five things you should consider when choosing a gaming headset.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Microphone quality and other factors to consider when choosing the perfect gaming headset

1) Comfort

Razer Kraken headset (Image via Razer)

Comfort is a crucial factor when choosing a gaming headset. It initially doesn't seem too important, but you will need a comfortable headset for long gaming sessions.

A good pair should properly fit your head size, and the earcups should have proper cushioning. There should also be an adjustable headband so that the headset properly sits on your head without any discomfort. Additionally, the material should be lightweight so that the headset doesn't add unnecessary weight.

A comfortable headset helps you focus on your game and doesn't burden you with distractions and discomfort. Moreover, wearing an uncomfortable headset can lead to neck pain and other long-term issues.

2) Sound Quality

If you're heavily into gaming, invest in a good-sounding headset that will improve your audio experience. This should be an important consideration as a bad-sounding headset will make it difficult for you to hear sounds in the game. This can be challenging when you're playing multiplayer games or any other title where audio cues are important.

A decent headset should provide you with clear audio and a well-balanced sound profile. It should also have a proper mix of bass and treble.

Gaming headsets usually have better sound quality than their regular counterparts.

3) Microphone Quality

headset with an extendable microphone(Image via Razer)

A headset with a good-quality microphone ensures that your voice will be heard loud and clear in-game without any muffling or distortion. It is important that the microphone is positioned near your mouth to help it pick up your voice clearly.

Microphone quality is very important when you're playing multiplayer games where you need to constantly communicate with your teammates.

4) Wired or Wireless

Choosing between wireless and wired is important when looking for the perfect gaming headset.

Wired headsets generally offer better audio and are more reliable, but you cannot move around much due to the wire, which also clutters up your desk.

Meanwhile, wireless headsets tend to have no audio feedback problems, which is an issue in wired headsets. They also don't have wires that can clutter your desk. However, the audio quality is not on par with wired headsets. Moreover, wireless headsets need to be charged to work, unlike wired headsets.

Both wired and wireless headsets have their pros and cons, which need to be carefully considered to understand what you need.

5) Build quality

Good quality headset (Image via SteelSeries)

When buying a gaming headset, it is important to consider the build quality. Most budget headsets have plastic builds, which helps keep the price low. However, they produce creaking noises and are prone to breaking.

Those who want a more durable option should look for headsets made with steel or aluminum. They will be slightly more expensive than the plastic build ones but will last longer.

The quality of the cables is also important in the case of wired headsets as braided and tangle-free cables offer more durability.

If you have the means, invest in a high-quality gaming headset as it will last you longer and provide a more comfortable and enjoyable gaming experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes