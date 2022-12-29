Wired gaming headphones vs wireless gaming headphones: Which is the best choice?

Gaming headphones massively improve the audio experience in online multiplayer and battle royale titles. For this reason, they are preferred by most gamers.

However, while shopping for headphones in the market, users must choose between wired gaming headsets and wireless ones. Both variants have their pros and cons, so picking one over the other can be a bit difficult.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Wired gaming headphones have a bunch of advantages

While shopping for headsets, one will notice that wired headphones are cheaper than their wireless counterparts. This may be a solid reason gamers should not opt for the more expensive option.

However, there are a few more factors to consider. Wireless options have significantly higher latency compared to wired ones. Latency gets doubled if the headsets are connected via Bluetooth instead of other technologies like a 2.4 GHz connection.

This might give players a competitive disadvantage as compared to wired headsets. While this option might not be glaring during casual browsing or entertainment use, players going for competitive gaming might be troubled by the added latency.

In addition, some sound quality is lost over wireless transmission. Thus, audiophiles should not opt for wireless headsets either.

Unlike wired headsets, wireless ones come with in-built batteries to power them. This results in added weight, which might cause discomfort while wearing them for long hours.

Wireless technology is catching up fast

Wireless technology is improving by the day, and it is quite up to par with wired headsets. The headphones have come down in price, and the average gamer will never notice a latency difference or loss in quality.

Thus, casual gamers can opt for wireless options, provided it is convenient to use them. One does not have to deal with a wire and can sit meters apart from the gaming rig. This is mostly helpful in console gaming, where the TVs are on the opposite wall of the living room.

When should one opt for wired headsets?

Competitive gamers should opt for a quality wired headset. The added latency can cost them a match from time to time.

In addition, the loss of quality over transmission might cause them not to hear footsteps or close firing up ahead. Missing out on these details might prove to be fatal in some matches.

Thus, wired headphones can give competitive gamers an advantage over wireless ones.

Conclusion

Both wired and wireless headsets have their pros and cons. While wireless options have a bunch of problems, their convenience might cause several users to side with them.

However, it is worth noting that if gamers have the perfect use case for both wireless and wired headphones, neither of them will prove to be beneficial over the other.

Wireless transmission has improved greatly and has gotten almost as good as wired headsets. Thus, the difference mostly lies in personal choice and whether gamers would like a wire lingering around their setup.

