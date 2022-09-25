7 best gaming headphone deals at Amazon Great India Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival will continue until October 3, letting consumers grab popular items from all categories at heavily discounted rates. Gamers have significantly benefitted from this year's offering, with gaming peripherals available at wondrous prices.

Dedicated headphones are important when it comes to a flawless video gaming experience. Competitive FPS titles and certain action-adventure games require players to invest in a pair of good headphones. Luckily, the ongoing sale on Amazon can get users a steal deal on some of the most popular offerings from big gaming brands.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival offering a wide range of offers this year

Redgear Cosmo 7.1 (Sale Price: INR 1399, MRP: INR 2699) HyperX Cloud Stinger Core (Sale Price: INR 1990, MRP: INR 4667) Zebronics Zeb-Blitz (Sale Price: INR 1899, MRP: INR 5999) Boat Immortal Im1000D (Sale Price: INR 1998, MRP: INR 5990) HyperX Cloud Core (Sale Price: INR 4490, MRP: INR 8437) Razer BlackShark V2 X (Sale Price: INR 4599, MRP: INR 7999) Steelseries Arctis 1 Gaming Wireless (Sale Price: INR 8999, MRP: INR 19999, extra 10% discount with SBI Credit Card))

7) Steelseries Arctis 1 Gaming Wireless

(Sale Price: INR 8999, MRP: INR 19999, 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on SBI Credit Card)

A gaming headset that promises a heap of features without wires, Steelseries Arctis 1 is for those who don't mind spending a few thousand bucks. The headphones are available at a massive discount of 55% plus an extra 10% discount (for SBI Credit Card users) in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Steelseries promises low latency with Arctis 1, featuring a lossless 2.4 GHz channel. It comes with the high-performance speaker drivers that the award-winning Arctis 7 is known for and also features a detachable ClearCast noise-canceling microphone. Most importantly, Arctis 1 supports many devices, including consoles, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobiles.

6) Razer BlackShark V2 X

(Sale Price: INR 4599, MRP: INR 7999)

The BlackShark V2 X headphones from Razer offer immersive 7.1 surround sound support owing to the custom-tuned 50 mm drivers, suited for gaming on Windows PC. It features a lightweight design that is comfortable for long gaming sessions.

BlackShark V2 X is a wired headphone capable of running on all major systems, including mobile and Nintendo Switch. It also comes with a noise-canceling microphone for gamers looking to communicate easily with teammates in multiplayer games. Amazon's Great Indian Festival has quoted a 43% discount and an extra INR 400 off coupon that one can add from the product page.

5) HyperX Cloud Core

(Sale Price: INR 4490, MRP: INR 8437)

HyperX requires no introduction in the gaming headphones category. One of its best-selling headphones, Cloud Core, is now available at a 47% discount, courtesy of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It is a premium peripheral like Razer Blackshark or Steelseries Arctis is something few can afford, but it is definitely worth the pick.

Cloud Core has 7.1 surround sound, promising best-in-class positional and immersive audio. It also features a detachable noise-canceling microphone, making it easier for gamers to switch. Moreover, HyperX promises a comfortable experience with Cloud Core, even during exciting game nights.

4) boAt Immortal Im1000D

(Sale Price: INR 1998, MRP: INR 5990)

boAt is one of the most popular electronics brands in India. Their headphones offer an interesting concoction of colors and features. Immortal Im100D is one of their best offerings in the gaming headphones segment and comes in three interesting color combinations.

Immortal Im100D offers 7.1 channels of surround audio, capable microphones, RGB LEDs, customizable audio and mic drivers, and more. It is available at a 67% discount from the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

3) Zebronics Zeb-Blitz

(Sale Price: INR 1899, MRP: INR 5999)

Zebronics falls in the affordable category but offers gamers robust items saturated with exciting features. The Zeb-Blitz is one of its most popular gaming headphone models, featuring two exciting color options, good drivers, and a robust braided USB connection for easy setup.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival has slashed the Zeb-Blitz's price by 68%, enough to attract gamers with a tight budget.

2) HyperX Cloud Stinger

(Sale Price: INR 2590, MRP: INR 4790)

One of the best gaming headphone deals in Amazon's ongoing sale involves the famous Cloud Stinger, which is now available at a 57% discount. One of HyperX's most affordable options for PC and console gamers is a comfortable design, 50mm directional audio drivers, and a noise-canceling microphone.

One can also grab HyperX Cloud Stinger Core, especially suited to console gaming on platforms like PlayStation and Xbox, available at INR 1990.

1) Redgear Cosmo 7.1

(Sale Price: INR 1399, MRP: INR 2699)

The most budget-friendly on this list, Redgear Cosmo 7.1 is perfect for those who want to spend less. The 48% discount from Amazon's Great Indian Festival and the RGB lighting makes the Cosmo 7.1 even more irresistible.

Suitable for casual and competitive gaming, the Cosmo 7.1 comes with support for surround audio and noise-cancellation. However, it may not be very comfortable if worn for long hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far