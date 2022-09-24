7 best gaming mouse deals at Amazon Great India Festival 

One of Amazon's biggest year-end sale events is into its second day, offering users never-before-available options to save on their favorite products. The Great Indian Festival began on September 22 for Prime members and on September 23 for non-Prime users.

The eye-catching sale will continue until October 3, offering users enough time to grab everything on their wishlist.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival will surely turn out to be a boon to many gamers in India this year. The ongoing sale currently offers a myriad of gaming-based products, including gaming mice, at massive discounts.

This article will highlight some of the most exciting deals on gaming mice and headphones available in the aforementioned sale.

Top 7 Deals on Gaming Mice during Amazon's Great Indian Festival (September 2022)

The best deals on gaming mice during Amazon's Great Indian Festival are listed below:

Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse (Sale Price: INR 1699, MRP: INR 4999) Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse with RGB (Sale Price: INR 378, MRP: INR 799) Lenovo Legion M200 RGB Gaming Wired USB Mouse (Sale Price: INR 999, MRP: INR 2114) Logitech G G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse (Sale Price: INR 1395, MRP: INR 1995) HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Mouse (Sale Price: INR 2190, MRP: INR 5187) Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse (Sale Price: INR 3249, MRP: INR 5499) Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse (Sale Price: INR 3495, MRP: INR 5495)

7) Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse

(Sale Price: INR 3495, MRP: INR 5495)

A highly-rated piece of hardware, the Logitech G502 comes with premium features heavily aiding one's every gaming need. It offers up to 25600 DPI tracking, adjustable weights, RGB customization, 11 programmable buttons, and more.

The G502 is perfect for anyone looking to invest in a gaming peripheral that serves the test of time while offering a premium tracking experience on the mouse pad. Amazon's Great Indian Sale has it at a 36% discount.

6) Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

(Sale Price: INR 3249, MRP: INR 5499)

Anyone looking for a seamless gaming and all-purpose experience can grab this wireless masterpiece from Razer. The Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly wire-free peripheral. It comes with six programmable buttons and supports up to 16000 DPI tracking.

Razer's Basilisk X Hyperspeed also features a good battery life and promises low latency and interference reduction. That said, it lacks color customization options, which may break the whopping 41% discounted deal at Amazon's Great Indian Festival for many enthusiasts.

5) HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Mouse

(Sale Price: INR 2190, MRP: INR 5187)

A great option for MMO, Battle Royale, or MOBA fans, the HyperX Pulsefire Raid offers the perfect conconction of design and performance, available at a 53% discount in the ongoing sale. It is light-weight and features 11 programmable buttons.

Powered by a Pixart 3389 Sensor, the mouse offers up to 16000 DPI tracking and good precision. That said, it reportedly has a very high click latency which isn't suitable for competitive gaming, especially the FPS genre. It's available at a 58% discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

4) Logitech G G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse

(Sale Price: INR 1395, MRP: INR 1995)

A budget-friendly Logitech beast, the G102 is a great option for those looking to upgrade but do not want to spend a ton. It features six programmable buttons, RGB customization, up to 8000 DPI tracking, a gaming-grade sensor, and more.

To top everything up, it is lightweight and is great for competitive gaming and is available at a 30% discount in the ongoing Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.

3) Lenovo Legion M200 RGB Gaming Wired USB Mouse

(Sale Price: INR 999, MRP: INR 2114)

Another affordable option on the list, the Lenovo Legion M200 offers gamers many inevitably important features and is available at less than INR 1000. It is ambidextrous, making it suitable for both right and left-handed usage.

That said, it will not suit those looking for high DPI support. The Lenovo Legion M200 RGB offers up to 2400 DPI, five programmable buttons, and a 7-color RGB backlight. The mouse is available at a very affordable rate at the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon.

2) Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse with RGB

(Sale Price: INR 378, MRP: INR 799)

A popular, budget-friendly gaming brand, Redgear is offering the lowest price on one of its best-selling mice. The A-15 wired gaming mouse boasts multiprogramable buttons, up to 6400 DPI change, RGB support, and a gaming-grade sensor that ensures sufficient accuracy in video games.

Pick it up for the best budget-friendly gaming experience, but do not expect it to remain sturdy for the long-term.

1) Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse

(Sale Price: INR 1699, MRP: INR 4999)

Looking for a light-weight gaming experience? Get Razer Viper Mini, now available at 66% discount in the Great Indian Festival. The Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse stays true to its name. It is incredibly light-weight, comes with a 8500 DPI optical sensor and six programmable buttons, and also features RGB underglow lighting.

It is definitely the best price deal for gaming mice available on Amazon's Great Indian Festival right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far