Is the PlayStation VR2 worth it for VR gaming?

Officially launched on February 22, 2023, the PlayStation VR2 is a virtual reality headset that was designed for the PlayStation 5 console. This headset offers a truly next-gen virtual gaming experience at 4K resolution with a plethora of improved features. It enables users to interact with their games like never before, bringing something special to the world of console gaming.

The PS VR2 introduced a host of improvements over its predecessor. For instance, VR2 has received upgrades to the FOV of its lenses by 10 degrees. Furthermore, it's lighter than the original VR and now comes with onboard cameras, a higher-resolution display with HDR support, and plenty more.

However, as mentioned before, the device is only compatible with the PlayStation 5, which might make some question its viability. This article will dive deeper into the intriguing features of the PlayStation VR2 and provide further insight into its viability for the average gamer.

Everything that users should know about the PlayStation VR2

Packed full of interesting features, the Sony PlayStation VR2 is a virtual reality system that's designed for the PlayStation 5, with capabilities that go far beyond gaming. One of the major highlights of this device is its ease of use. To set it up, all you have to do is simply connect the VR headset to the PS5 using a USB-C cable. Once equipped, the on-screen prompts guide the user in setting it up properly so that they can optimize their VR experience to their liking.

Another intriguing feature of this headset is its ability to set up one's play area. With its onboard cameras, the device maps out the user's gaming space so that they don't end up hurting themselves while being immersed in the game's world. The PS VR2 creates artificial boundaries and alerts players when they're near the perimeter.

Moreover, its VR Play Style options enable users to further tweak their gaming environment. Depending on the user's position (sitting, standing, and roomscale), they can define the area in which they wish to enjoy their video game. While these are important points to consider in favor of the PS VR2, it's vital to check out the device's different technical specifications.

Given below is a detailed list of the PlayStation VR2's specs:

Resolution 2,000 x 2,040 (4.1MP) per eye, OLED, HDR Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz Lenses Fresnel Field-of-view (claimed) 110° Optical Adjustments IPD, eye-relief Connectors USB-C (no breakout box) Cable Length 4.5m Tracking Inside-out (no external beacons) On-board cameras 4x IR (external), 2x IR (internal) Pass-through View Yes Audio 3.5mm Microphone Yes Weight 560g

Conclusion - Is it worth it?

Judging by the specifications sheet, the Sony PlayStation VR2 looks absolutely incredible in comparison to its competitors. However, simply going by the specs and features won't determine its overall value. To use the VR headset effectively, we must take into account all of the games that are available for it.

Right now, the PlayStation VR2 supports over 80 titles, with more coming to the platform soon, most of which are high-quality games from AAA developers. This could make Sony's latest VR headset a solid choice for gamers who want to get started with the virtual reality experience or are willing to expand their gaming horizons.

At the end of the day, it's the price of the product that ultimately determines its value. The PS VR2 is currently priced at $549.99, which is more than the PS5 console itself. As a result, it's your personal choice as to whether or not that price is justifiable for your usage.

If you're a PS5 user who doesn't play on PC and is looking to indulge in virtual reality, then the PS VR2 is definitely a great option. However, if you're a PC gamer, there are much cheaper options out there that will offer you a solid VR gaming experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

