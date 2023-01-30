Top 5 VR headsets in 2023

With the increasing popularity of VR (Virtual Reality) gaming and experiences, many companies have released VR headsets, each with its own unique features and capabilities. Whether you're looking for a standalone device or one that requires a gaming PC, there's a VR headset out there for you.

The Oculus Quest 2, PlayStation VR headset, HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, Samsung HMD Odyssey+, and Oculus Go are some of the best options available on Amazon and offer a wide range of features for an immersive experience. The technology has come a long way in recent years and is now more accessible than ever before. In this article, we will be discussing the five best VR headsets available on Amazon in 2023.

What are the best VR headsets to buy this year?

1) PlayStation VR ($339)

The PlayStation VR (PS VR) is a VR headset produced by Sony Interactive Entertainment for use with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. It features a 1080p resolution display, a 100-degree field of view, and six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) tracking.

It also includes a pair of hand-held controllers called 'Move controllers' that allow for immersive gameplay experiences. The PS VR connects to the PlayStation console through a breakout box, which processes 3D audio and video and enables the connection of additional accessories such as the PlayStation Camera.

PS VR supports a wide range of games and experiences, including exclusive titles and popular franchises, and it is considered a great option for PlayStation console owners who want to experience VR gaming. You can buy it from here: Globally, US.

2) Oculus Quest 2 ($399)

The Oculus Quest 2 is a standalone VR headset produced by Oculus, a brand of Facebook Technologies. It does not require a PC or console to operate and can be used wirelessly.

It features a high-resolution display with 1832 x 1920 resolution per eye, a 72Hz refresh rate, and six degrees of freedom (6DoF) tracking. It also includes two wireless controllers, called 'Touch controllers,' that allow for immersive gameplay experiences. The Quest 2 supports a wide range of games, including exclusive titles and popular franchises, through the Oculus Store.

The Quest 2 can be connected to a PC using the Oculus Link cable, providing access to PC VR content. It is considered a high-end option for those who want to experience VR without a high-end computer or console, and it is also a great option for those looking for a portable VR experience. You can buy it from here: Globally, US.

3) Oculus Go ($420)

The Oculus Go is a standalone VR headset produced by Oculus, a brand of Facebook Technologies. It does not require a PC or console to operate and can be used wirelessly.

It features a high-resolution display, integrated spatial audio, and a single controller. It offers access to a wide range of VR content, including games and movies, through the Oculus Store.

The Oculus Go is considered a budget-friendly option for those who want to experience VR without the need for a high-end computer or console. You can buy it from here: Globally, US.

4) Samsung HMD Odyssey+ ($499)

The Samsung HMD Odyssey+ is a Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) headset produced by Samsung. It is designed for use with a PC and requires a Windows operating system.

It features dual AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1440 x 1600 per eye, a 110-degree field of view, and inside-out tracking, eliminating the need for external sensors. It also has built-in AKG headphones and an integrated microphone for a more immersive experience.

The HMD Odyssey+ supports SteamVR, which gives access to a wide range of VR content and can be used for gaming, media, and other VR experiences. It is considered a high-end option for those looking for a premium VR experience. You can buy it from here: Globally, US.

5) HTC Vive Cosmos Elite ($750)

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite is a VR headset produced by HTC. It is designed for use with a PC and requires a powerful computer to operate. It features a 2880 x 1700 resolution display, a 90Hz refresh rate, and six degrees of freedom (6DoF) tracking.

It also includes the Cosmos External Tracking Faceplate, which allows for more accurate and responsive motion tracking than the original Cosmos model. The Vive Cosmos Elite includes two base stations and two Vive controllers, providing a fully immersive VR experience.

It also supports SteamVR, which gives access to a wide range of VR content and can be used for gaming, media, and other VR experiences. The Vive Cosmos Elite is considered a high-end option for those looking for a premium VR experience. You can buy it from here: Globally, US.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

