Oculus "Keeps turning off" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Is your Oculus Quest 2, also known as the Meta Quest 2, switching off abruptly? Despite superior specifications, the popular VR headset has its share of issues that users endure. Many have reported the device turning off while using an application or game, which is undoubtedly an annoying problem.

There can be a few causes behind this error that plagues multiple Oculus users. Fortunately, one can bank on some successful workarounds to tackle it. Here, you can learn more about the error and how to eliminate it.

Here's how you can tackle the Oculus "Keeps turning off" error

Any virtual reality gaming fan would be frustrated to tackle a malfunctioning Quest 2 that switches off multiple times when used. The headset is intricately built, so plenty of things could go wrong and cause such a problem.

For starters, a common reason behind the Quest 2 turning off multiple times could be deteriorating battery health. Such an issue could be due to inadequate charge or the device not receiving any power. Some users have reportedly faced the issue when they enable the Auto Wake and Oculus Guardian features.

Whatever the reason, there should be a way to solve it. Here are the possible workarounds to stop your Quest 2 from turning off repeatedly during your VR sessions.

Fixing an Oculus/Meta Quest 2 that shuts down repeatedly

You can give these workarounds a shot:

1) Check if your headset has enough power: If the headset isn't charged properly, it will likely shut down several times to indicate the deficiency. Always charge your headset to full before using it.

2) Check for firmware or software updates on your Quest 2: Another possible reason behind the discussed issue could be an outdated device. Complete all available updates as indicated and check if the issue persists. You can check for updates from Settings > System > Software Update.

3) Disable Auto Wake: Open the settings for your headset on the Oculus app. Select Power and then turn off Auto Wake. Check if the issue persists after this step.

4) Switch off Guardian: This safety feature should be enabled to keep you from bumping into objects while using the headset. However, some users have reported a glitch surrounding the feature that causes the repeated shutdown error. Try disabling it to check if the issue persists.

To disable Guardian, you'll need to create a developer account at developer.oculus.com. Once done, open the app and head over to the settings for your headset. Select More settings > Advanced settings > Enable Developer Mode. Under Developer options, disable Guardian.

Re-enable the Guardian feature if the issue persists after disabling it.

5) Remove the silicon cover: Many have reportedly faced the notorious issue while using the silicon cover that Meta offers with the headset. As it happens, the cover blocks a sensor, causing the Quest 2 to malfunction. Remove the cover and check if the issue remains.

If none of the abovementioned workarounds fit your concerns, it may be time to take your Quest 2 to an official service center. The issue could be a hardware defect, the battery dying out, or a software hiccup—in the application or a game itself—that is exclusive to your case. In this case, an official's help should be the best bet.

You can also contact Meta Support online and elaborate on your concerns for customized troubleshooting.

