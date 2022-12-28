How to easily redeem free games on your Meta Quest 2 (Oculus)

VR gaming has been gaining popularity for quite some time now, with Meta Quest 2, also known as Oculus Quest 2, allowing players to enjoy a variety of titles across multiple genres. One can enjoy a lot on the platform, as it boasts a vast library of games for many to try out.

Meta Quest Gaming @MetaQuestGaming Kick off the holidays with deals on these incredible Quest games and apps. Sale ends December 26 at 11:59 PM PT. metaque.st/3uRsAZm Kick off the holidays with deals on these incredible Quest games and apps. Sale ends December 26 at 11:59 PM PT. metaque.st/3uRsAZm https://t.co/vhYppe0tRl

Along with paid titles, certain games are free on the device. The Meta Quest 2 will allow you to get your hands on a lot of free games and try them out, and all you will have to do to get your hands on them is to redeem the games themselves from the Oculus store.

Additionally, as the headset can be synced with your Android and iOS devices, you will have a vast and extensive library of free-to-play VR titles released quite frequently. Hence, the following guide will go over how you can try out all the free VR games available on your Meta Quest 2.

Getting free games on Meta Quest 2

As mentioned, Meta Quest 2 has an exhaustive list of games you can try. While many of them need to be paid for, many games on the platform are free to play, and you will be able to try them out at no additional cost.

Hence, to be able to download free games on your Meta Quest 2, here are a few things that you will be required to do:

With the VR headset on, you will then need to press the Oculus button, which is present on the right controller, to be able to make your way to the device Toolbar. This is more or less the device's main menu that also has the settings tab.

From here, you will need to click on the Store icon, where you will be allowed access to the different applications you can purchase for the platform. This will include apps like Instagram, Netflix, and VR games.

Making your way to VR games, you will then be required to use the filter feature to look for free-to-play games. As there is an entire library of extensive titles to try out, you will not be able to loathe the free games quickly without the filter option.

Using the Price Filter, you will be able to look for all the games that are currently free on the device.

After finding the game you want, you must press the Get button and start the download. You will then be able to access the game once it has been downloaded by clicking on the Apps button in the toolbar, which will show all of the apps you have.

Before downloading games on the Oculus, ensure you have synced the device to your VR set. Otherwise, you might run into unforeseen errors and bugs. Once connected, you will have access to all apps from the Oculus store.

Poll : 0 votes