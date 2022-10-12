Xbox Game Pass will be making its way to VR with Meta Quest 2

The very recent Meta Connect event brought a lot of exciting news for VR enthusiasts, with one of the biggest highlights being the arrival of the Xbox Game Pass to the Meta Quest Store.

During the showcase, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appeared on stage and revealed that with Meta Quest 2, users will be able to access a variety of games through Microsoft’s game subscription model.

Nadella stated that with the use of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to stream games over the cloud and which will include almost all the titles present in the Ultimate library.

Players will just be required to connect their Xbox controller to the Meta Quest 2, and they will be able to enjoy games on a huge 2D screen which will offer them a private movie theatre-like experience at all times.

This announcement was quite an exciting one for VR fans and with the new Meta Quest 2 they will now be able to stream some of their favorite games from the Xbox Game Pass library.

Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass to arrive in Meta Quest 2?

While the announcement of the subscription model and Xbox Cloud Gaming on Meta Quest 2 was a big one, the showcase did not reveal any other additional information on the matter. The developers are yet to provide a fixed date for when Xbox Cloud Gaming will hit the device, and it’s even more unclear if the service will be compatible with the first edition of Meta Quest, or any other VR device.

Moreover, the showcase also announced the release date for the latest VR set, and the Meta Quest Pro wil be hitting the shelves on October 25, 2022. The device will be priced at $1,500, however, the developers are yet to mention if they will be compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass or not.

With Microsoft successfully entering the VR realm with Meta Quest 2, this will be a part of the organization realizing its goal of making Xbox titles available outside the platforms of PC and console. Microsoft has been trying to bend the barriers for years now and with the upcoming VR device, they will finally be able to do so.

More importantly, Microsoft is reportedly working on developing its own streaming device, codenamed Keystone, as they look to expand its market further in the ecosystem. They plan to reach 3 billion gamers and make their devices and services available to more with every passing year.

