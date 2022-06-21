Roblox rumored to officially arrive on Virtual Reality Headset Meta Quest 2

Roblox has been a hot topic in the online gaming community. Having excelled on consoles, PC and mobile, the platform has set its sights on Virtual Reality. For several years, those who wanted to engage in VR gaming needed to have a PC with third-party applications such as SteamVR or Virtual Desktop with a (separately sold) link cable to access the built-in VR features on the Roblox Player.
However, this is all rumored to be changing. Bloxy News, an extremely reliable news account on Twitter, shared a teaser the other day with this caption:
"Get ready to experience the metaverse in a new immersive way. Roblox is officially coming to another device soon... can anyone guess what it is?"
The tweet included an image depicting the Meta Quest logo with the Roblox symbol in the center, hinting that the platform may soon come to Quest's Dedicated App Store.
Roblox is currently nowhere to be seen on Quest's App Store
Most games on Meta Quest 2 are downloaded directly to its hard drive via the first-party 'App Store.'
Players will find that Roblox is nowhere to be seen in the App Store when searched for, fuelling the community's frustration.
While it is difficult to use Roblox VR in its current state, that has not stopped players from attempting to enjoy it. Content creators in the community have even received millions of hits on YouTube by uploading 'VR' themed content, proving there is an incredible amount of interest in this feature.
Exploring what VR has in-store for Roblox
In terms of development on the platform, several VR-enabled games have been created. One game in particular, Realistic Hand RP, even claimed to provide a VR experience without the relevant essentials. While it may sound weird, this game has attracted over 71 million play sessions since its arrival in July 2021.
There is obviously something missing here and fortunately, that gap may be getting filled soon. The gaming platform has lately been quiet in terms of updates, silently pushing them out and waiting for the community to pick them up.
For example, a few weeks ago, the gaming platform removed the 'welcome message' header. It instead greeted players by including their avatar and username at the top, and simply moving up rows of games on their homepage, essentially making it a second discovery page.
Many in the community were puzzled by this update, and some were even upset due to the change. Furthermore, it was introduced without any prior announcement.
However, this opportunity to see Roblox truly take over the VR space has been extremely well received by the community. Furthermore, the original announcement tweet by Bloxy News has garnered over 3,000 likes from the community.
So far, this looks to be a good step in the right direction for the platform. Their goal is to innovate, and this is just what the community ordered.