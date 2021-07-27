What VR headsets work with Roblox in July 2021?

Virtual reality has slowly become a cornerstone of gaming, giving players new experiences in games they love and Roblox is certainly one of them.

VR comes in a variety of forms as there are a plethora of virtual reality systems available. PlayStation has its own PS VR. Multiple standalone devices have been made available. VR is truly everywhere and it is groundbreaking.

Roblox is a wonderful platform and its VR capabilities are incredible. There are plenty of options for players to load up Roblox in virtual reality and play some of their favorite games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Roblox: Best VR headsets (July 2021)

Samsung HMD Odyssey+

Image via Samsung

Despite not being the most powerful VR headset available, it can run Roblox quite well. It enhances games and ensures they look incredible. The controllers aren't as good as some others, but they do fulfill all basic requirements.

There are hardly any frame drops and the sound is great as well. It really shines as one of the top Windows Mixed Reality headsets which offer Roblox in virtual reality. Players can't go wrong with this one.

HTC Vive Pro

Image via HTC

VR headsets are a bit pricey. The HTC Vive Pro comes in at over $1100 and is, without a doubt, worth every penny. Roblox runs in amazing high definition and the entire kit is very comfortable.

While it isn't as accessible as other top VR options, its sound design, clear gameplay, and comfortability over long gaming periods make it the perfect headset for Roblox players.

Oculus Quest 2

Image via Facebook Technologies, LLC

The Oculus Quest 2 is extremely affordable compared to most other virtual reality systems. This wireless VR headset will ensure that users never go back to wired devices.

While there are fewer games available for the Quest 2, Roblox is one of them. It doesn't need a gaming PC to operate and can be set up almost immediately. If Roblox is the only game players are vying for, then there's no need to look any further.

Oculus Rift S

Image via Facebook Technologies, LLC

The Oculus Rift S is the best overall VR headset to play Roblox on. It has undoubtedly been the cornerstone of VR since it was released. High quality Roblox gaming is what players will get with this remarkable piece of tech.

VR beginners and experts alike will get the most out of this headset. It isn't expensive and is quite comfortable.

The only setback is that it requires a PC with four available USB ports.

